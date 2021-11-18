The Tilehurst End Podcast: Points Deduction Reaction With Kieran Maguire

After much speculation, it was confirmed on Wednesday that the EFL have handed Reading an immediate six point deduction for breaching profitability and sustainability rules, with a further six points suspended until the end of the 2022/23 season.

To discuss the ins and outs of the decision and what happens next, Olly Allen is joined by football finance expert and host of the Price of the Football podcast Kieran Maguire. We find out what has led to the deduction, the terms of the agreed business plan the club now have to adhere to and how Reading can look to the future.

Download the show here.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.