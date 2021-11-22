 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Nottingham Forest Fans Verdict: Royals Seal Hard-Earned Point

A round up of how the fans reacted to Saturday’s draw with Forest.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Gareth Southgate’s England team gave us the best summer of football we’ve had in decades a few months ago, but I for one am glad the international break just gone is the last until next March. I'm sure I’m not alone in that boat.

The last few weeks have been tough for the club and us fans, but it’s always good to be back at the SCL stadium - right? The latest return saw in-form Nottingham Forest come to town, and a tale of two halves entailed.

The first half, or at least the few minutes of the first half, was nowhere near good enough. Again, we started in the worst possible way. Zingernackel strolled through a couple of half-hearted tackles before thumping home.

That was the ugly bit, but there were good bits to go with it. Overall, the response to going behind was good, again. Scott Dann managed to bag a leveller, but a winner was just asking a bit too much this time around.

The fans’ reaction mirrored the 90 minutes of football really: very mixed...

Liam Moore

I think it’s fair to say that the last two club games haven't been the finest for the skipper. He was at fault for Hogan’s opener against Blues, and on Saturday he was culpable again for Forest’s goal.

He got caught in no-mans land a little before dangling a leg out which Zinckernagel breezed past with ease on his way to opening the scoring.

Moore did redeem himself later on in the game though as he managed to get back in time to clear a Grabban shot off the line. But being taken off at the 60-minute mark summed up the last couple of games.

I think it’s fair to say the fans have took note of his dip in form...

Andy Carroll

This was what we were all waiting for in the run-up to the game really. Last week was one full of drama, nothing more dramatic than the signing of Andy Carroll on a two-month contract.

He entered the fray for the aforementioned Liam Moore, and immediately made an impact. As soon as he stepped onto the pitch, the fans rose to their feet, and didn't stop chanting his name for about 10 minutes.

He was involved in winning the corner that led to Dann’s equaliser. If this short cameo is a glimpse of things to come, this signing might turn out to be a bit of a masterstroke. The fans certainly loved it...

Tom Holmes

The third big talking point from Saturday was yet another individual performance - this time from Tom Holmes, who seemed to be the pick for man of the match for most of the Loyal Royals.

Holmes has been in and out of the team so far this season, and more out than in to be honest. Most of that is by no means his fault, he has been one of the many to visit the treatment room.

However, on Saturday he more than made his mark and may have worked his way up the pecking order in the process. The fans love him already as he’s one of our own, but Saturday’s showing impressed them even more...

Conclusion

A bit of a rollercoaster of a 90 minutes: there were things to be impressed with, and more than enough things to improve on. Again we showed good character and strength to come from behind, but we shouldn’t have to be in that position to begin with.

The defending for the Forest goal was really poor, maybe a rethink at the back is needed from Pauno. Should Liam Moore sit the next few games out? Should he bring Holmes in at centre back next to Dann from the off? Should he go to the 4-4-2 that made us so much more threatening int he second half, but also left us quite open in midfield?

All will be answered on Tuesday I guess. URZ.

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...