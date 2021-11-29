 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Swansea Fans Verdict: Royals Fight For Gutsy Three Points

How the fans reacted to a battling win in South Wales.

By harry.chafer
PA Images via Getty Images

What. A. Win. After the disappointment of Tuesday night, we needed to see a response. In midweek, there was little in the way of identity or a clear game plan from either Pauno or the players. We saw the complete reverse of that against Swansea City.

Pauno gets a lot of stick for supposedly not having an identity tactically. I beg to differ. He’s pragmatic manager who sets up his team in a structured way, and relies on moments from his attacking talent to win games of football. We got a vintage Pauno performance on Saturday.

Vintage not just in terms of tactics, but also in the fight and guts shown from the players. Another performance that gave an assertive answer to questions over whether or not Pauno has lost the dressing room.

A fantastic win of course, but one that also needs to be built on into consistency. That didn’t stop the fans enjoying the result after the game however. Here are the talking points...

Andy Carroll

Andy Carroll grabbed his first league start for the club, and boy did he make an impression with it. His all-round performance was really good, but it was of course his goal - Reading’s second - that stood out.

The first touch (wow), the run, the finish and the celebration. It was just, well, *chef’s kiss*.

In his substitute appearances so far, we’ve seen glimpses of what he can do. On Saturday though we saw a player who, if kept fit and firing, could turn out to be a big player for us.

The fans certainly loved his performance...

Luke Southwood

What a revelation Southwood has been. An opportunity that opened itself in the strangest of circumstances has been grabbed with both hands by the academy graduate.

He has been so, so good, and has surely cemented himself as Reading’s number one for the foreseeable future. Again on Saturday he was superb. He produced some wonderful stops to keep us in the game, something we’ve become accustomed to from him.

Think its fair to say that the fans absolutely adore him...

Fight and determination

If you want to know whether or not Paunovic has lost the dressing room or not, have a look at the celebrations after the game and the shift that the players put in during the 90 minutes.

The apparent story behind Carroll’s celebration is also another example of the spirit in the dressing room - however much it may remind you of a scene from The Office.

The fight on the pitch is what won us all three points. The ability to bounce back so quickly after conceding, not once but twice, is a testament to the players.

The fans loved it...

Conclusion

A big, big win. But one, as ever, that only means anything if we back it up next weekend. We need consistency now if we’re going to work ourselves out of the difficult position we see ourselves in.

But if Saturday is anything to go by, with players on their way back from injury too, there are definitely ingredients there to make the best out of this season.

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

