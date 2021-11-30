 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 280: Carroll Service

Andy Carroll’s first Reading goal helped the Royals to a vital win at Swansea.

By Marc Mayo, Twin Town Royal, and Ben from B13
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

After a disappointing defeat to Sheffield United in midweek, Reading FC bounced back with an Andy Carroll-inspired 3-2 win at Swansea.

Marc Mayo is joined by Marco Bader and Ben Thomas to run the rule over the week’s action, with a Recap, Mailbag, the club Newsbites, and Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:17

Mailbag - 26:57

Newsbites - 48:01

Big Match Preview - 54:12

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...