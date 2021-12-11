West Brom 1-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Luke Southwood: 6

He was peppered with shots throughout the 90 minutes and stood strong. To be fair, most of the 11 shots that he had to deal with were ones you would fully expect him to. But he did come up with a couple of key ones from Ahearne-Grant and Robinson to soften our wounds a little.

Tom Holmes: 5

An out-of-character performance from Holmes really. Got caught in possession in the first half and was lucky not to be punished for it and overall just fell a little below the standards he’s set himself in the last few games. The defence in general was really open.

Liam Moore: 4

The epitome of ‘a bad day at the office’ for the skipper. Got caught out early on (similar to the one that led to Birmingham City’s goal a month or so ago), which he escaped this time. But he showed a few sloppy passes and touches and nearly scored an own goal to boot.

Also got subbed as we tried to get in the game late on, the second time in recent memory he’s been subbed for tactical reasons which he will not be used to.

Scott Dann: 5

I can’t remember him doing anything too disastrous, nor can I remember him doing anything too impressive. But he was part of a defence that looked shaky all afternoon, so it’s hard to heap any real praise on him.

The worst bit for him will be that he hobbled off injured at full time. I’ve become numb to injuries now. They just keep on happening.

Baba Rahman: 5

Pretty much the same as Dann. A ‘meh’ performance from Baba. I really, really want to see more from him going forward because everything about him says he should be doing better offensively. He's solid enough at the back, but I want to see more of him going forward.

Tyrell Ashcroft: 5

Part of me feels sorry for Ashcroft, you can tell how nervous he was. There were a couple of occasions where he was in acres of space down the right but turned back and played it safe rather than going at the full back. Can't be too harsh on him, but we certainly missed Yids.

Josh Laurent: 5

I’m not sure what’s going on with Laurent at the moment. Maybe we’re judging him too harshly because of the imperious levels he set for himself last season, but he doesn’t look anywhere near the player that won player of the season last time out.

Dejan Tetek: 5

Came into the team because of the missing Danny Drinkwater, and did okay I thought. Was by no means the worst player on the pitch, and put himself about in midfield. Maybe this is me nit-picking a little but there were a couple of occasions he showed a bit of rawness and inexperience (nothing major at all, just small things I spotted) where Drinkwater’s calm head would’ve prevailed a bit more.

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 5

Showed fluttering signs of his quality, but never enough to really make his mark on the game. Had a huge chance just before half time but somehow put it out for a throw-in - I still don’t know how that happened.

Probably missed his midfield partner Swift today, you’re not the only in that boat, Tom.

Alen Halilovic: 6

I’ll give him a 6 because I thought he was the brightest player on the pitch all game. The only player in a yellow shirt who looked like he wanted to get on the ball and make something happen. Showed a few touches of real class, should’ve had an assist for the aforementioned TDB chance and was close to grabbing an equaliser too.

Andy Carroll: 6

Same old story for Reading playing one up top to be honest. The service into him just wasn't up to scratch. Which is saying something because you can argue that service into Andy Carroll doesn’t have to be as good for him to make something of it.

Made his mark more defensively to be honestly with an incredible clearance of the line in the first half, which boosts him to a six.

Subs

Junior Hoilett: 5

Actually think he showed a bit of impetus when he came on and looked pretty bright. Another one we’ve sorely missed since he’s been injured as he was starting to become a key cog in the machine in that false-nine position.

George Puscas: 5

It’s hard not to feel sorry for George. I’m really not a fan of the abuse he gets on a consistent basis from the fans. Not a fan at all.

Showed some nice touches though, one in particular that led to a half chance for TDB.

Average: 5.15/10

