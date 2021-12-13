The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 282: Gone West?

Veljko Paunovic faced fresh pressure on his job after a defeat to West Brom left Reading FC peering towards a relegation battle.

Marc and Ben sit down for the latest edition of The Tilehurst End podcast to review the match, as well as answer your questions, discuss the latest club news, and look ahead to Saturday’s game against Luton.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:30

Mailbag - 16:04

Newsbites - 30:40

Big Match Preview - 35:30