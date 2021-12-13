 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 282: Gone West?

Marc and Ben review a defeat at the Hawthorns and Reading’s brewing relegation battle.

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
Veljko Paunovic faced fresh pressure on his job after a defeat to West Brom left Reading FC peering towards a relegation battle.

Marc and Ben sit down for the latest edition of The Tilehurst End podcast to review the match, as well as answer your questions, discuss the latest club news, and look ahead to Saturday’s game against Luton.

Show Order

Recap - 01:30

Mailbag - 16:04

Newsbites - 30:40

Big Match Preview - 35:30

