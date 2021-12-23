You only turn 150 years once, so we knew we had to do something special for Reading Football Club’s birthday. 150 Years: A Royal Review is 72 pages of Reading history, memories, opinions, stats and everything else, covering every aspect of the club we all know and love.
You can find it in PDF form right here.
For an overview of what’s included, you can see the contents page below, along with the author in italics and section headings in bold. Thanks very much to everyone who contributed to this project, and to you for reading.
Merry Christmas to you all, and happy birthday Reading Football Club!
Contents
4. What makes Reading Football Club so special? Harry Chafer
6. The history of Reading Football Club
7. Graphic: 150 years of Reading: a timeline
8. The defining moments in Reading’s history, Simeon Pickup
13. Graphic: Reading’s history in numbers
14. Graphic: The rise, fall and rise of Reading FC
15. The Reading fans of great-grandad’s time, Roger Titford
19. The best a fan can get: From perpetual non-achievers to the joy of 106, Jon Keen
26. The homes of Reading Football Club
27. A home much missed: The uniqueness of Elm Park, Dave Harris
30. Home sweet home: The Select Car Leasing Stadium The Mad Stad, Ben Thomas
34. The identity of Reading F.C.
35. Playing for the badge: The evolution of Reading’s logo, Will Jones and Simeon Pickup
38. The Maiwand Lion: A proud symbol for Reading, Simeon Pickup
40. The evolution of Reading’s kits, Will Jones
43. The people of Reading Football Club
44. Graphic: Reading’s managers: a timeline
45. In the dugout: The managers of Reading Football Club, Marc Mayo
49. All-star Royals: The perfect Reading XI, Adam Jones
54. Reading Women: From semi-pro to one of the elite, Marc Mayo
57. A conveyor belt of talent: The success of Reading’s academy, Olly Allen
61. Graphic: Reading’s academy graduates: a timeline
62. Covering and following Reading Football Club
63. Royals in the media, Dan Wimbush
69. The view from Dusseldorf: Following Reading from overseas, Marco Bader
