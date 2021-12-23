You only turn 150 years once, so we knew we had to do something special for Reading Football Club’s birthday. 150 Years: A Royal Review is 72 pages of Reading history, memories, opinions, stats and everything else, covering every aspect of the club we all know and love.

You can find it in PDF form right here.

For an overview of what’s included, you can see the contents page below, along with the author in italics and section headings in bold. Thanks very much to everyone who contributed to this project, and to you for reading.

Merry Christmas to you all, and happy birthday Reading Football Club!

Contents

4. What makes Reading Football Club so special? Harry Chafer

6. The history of Reading Football Club

7. Graphic: 150 years of Reading: a timeline

8. The defining moments in Reading’s history, Simeon Pickup

13. Graphic: Reading’s history in numbers

14. Graphic: The rise, fall and rise of Reading FC

15. The Reading fans of great-grandad’s time, Roger Titford

19. The best a fan can get: From perpetual non-achievers to the joy of 106, Jon Keen

26. The homes of Reading Football Club

27. A home much missed: The uniqueness of Elm Park, Dave Harris

30. Home sweet home: The Select Car Leasing Stadium The Mad Stad, Ben Thomas

34. The identity of Reading F.C.

35. Playing for the badge: The evolution of Reading’s logo, Will Jones and Simeon Pickup

38. The Maiwand Lion: A proud symbol for Reading, Simeon Pickup

40. The evolution of Reading’s kits, Will Jones

43. The people of Reading Football Club

44. Graphic: Reading’s managers: a timeline

45. In the dugout: The managers of Reading Football Club, Marc Mayo

49. All-star Royals: The perfect Reading XI, Adam Jones

54. Reading Women: From semi-pro to one of the elite, Marc Mayo

57. A conveyor belt of talent: The success of Reading’s academy, Olly Allen

61. Graphic: Reading’s academy graduates: a timeline

62. Covering and following Reading Football Club

63. Royals in the media, Dan Wimbush

69. The view from Dusseldorf: Following Reading from overseas, Marco Bader