Based on the form book, Reading couldn’t have picked a more difficult side to face this weekend. Saturday’s visitors Hull City have won their last four matches on the bounce - Barnsley (A), Birmingham City (H), Cardiff City (A) and Millwall (H) - responding well to a poor start of just two wins in their first 16.

To find out more about them, we spoke to Hull fan Kathryn Batte.

Hull returned to the Championship this season after one year away – do the Tigers look at home at this level?

Aside from the opening-day win at Preston, we really struggled at the start of the season. Sometimes our performances deserved more but we struggled to score goals - I think we went about five or six games without scoring. Now we seem have a bit more confidence. George Honeyman returning has been massive and Nathan Baxter has been brilliant since coming into the team in goal.

Four wins in four makes Hull the division’s form side – what’s that purple patch been down to?

I answered part of this in the previous question but getting George Honeyman back fit has been the key. He’s scored a few but creates chances and is just everywhere on the pitch. Baxter has been solid in goal and the switch to a 3-5-2 suits us a lot better. Before we were playing 4-3-3 every week and it just wasn’t working.

Who are Hull’s key players we should look out for?

As well as Honeyman, Ryan Longman has found some confidence after getting a run in the team. He scored first goal last week so hopefully he’ll get another on Saturday! Keane Lewis-Potter looks back to his best too

What are this side’s main strengths?

Probably attacking down the wings - we’ve got a bit of pace there. Honeyman takes a great corner too!

Any weaknesses the Royals can look to exploit?

While we attack down the wings we may also leave gaps there. I also fear Andy Carroll could give our young centre backs a difficult afternoon

How will the game go, and what will the score be?

Well I’ve not seen the last four games which we’ve won so now I’m going we’ll definitely lose! But I’ll say 1-1