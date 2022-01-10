Kidderminster Harriers Fans Verdict: Royals Hit Rock Bottom

Simply put, Saturday was the worst day I can remember as a Reading fan - and let’s be honest, there’s been some bad ones. I’ve currently got Covid so couldn’t be at the game, but I too felt the anger and sadness that every one in the away end felt.

It was a day that brought to light all the fundamental problems at our club once again. The problem is much, much bigger than Saturday’s loss, and it runs a lot deeper into the club than the manager.

The club is rotten from top to bottom, with the wrong people employed in all the wrong positions. No vision, no identity and, quite frankly, no idea. It is a far cry from the football club we had this time 10 years ago.

Here’s how the fans reacted to Saturday’s loss. It is not pretty reading...

Felipe Araruna

I’m going to start with the one part of Saturday’s 90 minutes that can only be put down to downright bad luck. On Monday, Araruna made his return from a horrendously long time out injured, only to find himself back on the stretcher somewhat six minutes after coming on against Kiddy.

Whether you rate Felipe as a player or not, on a purely human level you have to feel sorry for the bloke. I doubt he’ll be upset about the result in all honesty, and who can blame him? He’s been dealt the worst hand imaginable.

The fans didn’t have sympathy for much after the game, but they did find some for the. Brazilian.

Gutted for Araruna. Guy can’t catch a break. #readingfc — Louis Stagg (@dinglouis_) January 8, 2022

Feel desperately sorry for Araruna. A very unfortunate landing which looked potentially very bad. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) January 8, 2022

My heart breaks for Felipe Araruna. After everything he's been through #readingfc — Karz From The 'Ding ☕ (@FFSKarz) January 8, 2022

Tbh I'd rather lose and Araruna be okay than win and him have another serious injury. Not really fussed about the game after that, feel so bad for him #readingfc — Sean Mobsby (@SeanMobsby) January 8, 2022

Anger at today aside, you can’t not feel awful for Araruna. #readingfc https://t.co/Gvc6weRTEz — Sam Hudspith (@samhudspith24) January 8, 2022

Absolutely gutted for Araruna. Looked like an awful landing and I hope he recovers as soon as possible ⚪️ #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) January 8, 2022

Shocked to hear that Araruna @f_araruna dislocated his knee. Really hope that's not the end of his professional career but it's going to take incredible strength of character to come back yet again from serious injury. Wish him well & really hope to see him play again #readingfc — Andy C #FBPE (@AndyRFCCharman) January 8, 2022

The performance

I’m afraid that’s where the sympathy started and ended from the fans. What came next from them was an outpour of a concoction of negative emotions. Anger, embarrassment, frustration, sadness; you name it, the fans felt it.

Puscas’ goal papered over cracks. From what I can see the first-half performance was just as bad as the second-half performance, only in the second half we got deservedly punished.

It was just embarrassing from start to finish. Horrendously bad. The lowest of lows. And the fans were fuming...

The result wasnt that embarrassing, it happens, however the performance was. We weren’t competitive, never challenged Kidderminster. We have no identify, no spirt and are on downward spiral. Absolutely fed up with #readingfc tonight. Worrying times — Dave Roberts (@LaughingLima) January 8, 2022

I still can’t fathom how bad that performance actually was. I counted one shot in that second half. Kidderminster looked like they’d score the fourth goal. Shocking from the top right through to the performance on the pitch. Never seen it that toxic. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) January 9, 2022

Still can't get over yesterday's performance. Don't even care we lost (obviously that's a lie) it's the fact we were dominated by a team 2 divisions out of the football league... #ReadingFC — Thrillhouse (@Thrillh84942784) January 9, 2022

Embarrassing, horrendous, something has to change & quickly #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) January 8, 2022

We've really hit rock bottom, that was a total disgrace. Embarrassing doesn't do it justice, completely unacceptable and there's no excuses for it. Paunović has to go after that, it's clear things have turned sour & aren't getting better, in fact quite the opposite #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 8, 2022

Genuinely the worst performance in all the years I've supported #readingfc. Embarrassing. Fully well deserved by Kidderminster, I hope they get a cracking draw in the next round. pic.twitter.com/yjUyNL9EVL — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) January 8, 2022

I am so glad we weren't on TV! That was embarrassing. Pathetic display by a team that didn't care! Gonna be relegated with this lot and they all leave anyway! #readingfc @ReadingFC — Ricaldo15© (@Ricaldo15) January 8, 2022

For me, we are spiralling out of control on the field and have been for months, today was embarrassing, barely a shot, no fight. The more I watch this Paunovic football the more I think we’re certainties for the drop #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) January 8, 2022

Pauno

I have been an avid supporter of Pauno, arguably more than most. However, it’s surely now reached a point of no return. It would take a miracle for Pauno to win the fans back round now, an absolute miracle.

If Pauno doesn’t go now, it could get even more toxic very quickly. I’m afraid to say he just has to go. I will take no joy from it if he does, but it’s the logical thing to do. If he stays in charge, the atmosphere will just get even worse.

I think it’s fair to say the fanbase are now firmly in the ‘Pauno Out’ camp...

Think this is the end of the road from Pauno. It’s a shame because he’s done his best with a really shitty situation. A lot of the players need to have a good long look at themselves too though. #readingfc #announcelampard — Ed McGready (@Thestretch83) January 8, 2022

Kidderminster hadn’t played since December 18. There’s no explanation that Pauno can give that washes here. He has lost fans with results and performances, but can’t help but feel his refusal to accept any blame or admit mistakes has accelerated the alienation. #readingfc https://t.co/YVglaqqh8D — Olly Allen (@OllyAllen_) January 8, 2022

Pauno Out.



There, I said it. That's the tweet.#ReadingFC — Dave Harris (@Handbags82) January 8, 2022

Have to accept poor performances from time to time but confusing tactics, team selection and substitutions

week in and week out plus the completely out of touch interview should be the end for Pauno. #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) January 8, 2022

Why do I have a really bad feeling pauno won’t get sacked….. #readingfc — Nathan Adams (@Nathan_adamsss) January 9, 2022

Don’t get your hopes up that Pauno will be sacked… really can’t see it, it seems the owner has reassured Pauno #readingfc — Callum (@Callumc1871) January 8, 2022

When is Pauno going to be ‘relieved of his first team duties’ ?#readingfc — Jacob (@JacobN_789) January 9, 2022

Conclusion

One of the lowest days in this club’s 150-year history. I’ve seen people say ‘something has to change’. I disagree. Everything has to change. The club is toxic to its core and for as long as it stays how it is right now, there is only one way we’re heading.

The fundamental issues that this club simply have to be addressed now. If Dai doesn’t want anymore of it, then sell the club and get someone in who does. We need clarity, communication and openness.

We cannot continue to be a club apparently virtually run by a super-agent and whose owner never speaks to anyone. We as fans do not deserve to have no answers. The club is a closed book at the moment.

It needs to be fixed. Now.