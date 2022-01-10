The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 285: You’ve Got To Be Kidd-ing Me

Reading are out of the FA Cup following a giant killing at the hands of sixth tier Kidderminster Harriers and the spotlight is firmly on Veljko Paunovic, with his future under more scrutiny than ever before.

Listen in as Marc Mayo is joined by Simeon Pickup and Adam Jones to dissect the defeat at Aggborough, mull over whether Pauno’s time is up and look ahead to a daunting Championship fixture at home to Fulham on Tuesday night. Plus, your questions are answered in the mailbag and a slice of positivity is once again offered by another great result for the women’s team.

Show Order

Recap - 3:14

Mailbag - 20:12

Newsbites - 35:07

Big Match Preview - 36:54