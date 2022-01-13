Fulham Fans Verdict: Pathetic Royals Hit For Seven

This is my first time properly looking back on the disaster that was Tuesday evening. I have no emotion running through me while typing this. No anger, no frustration. I’m still just a bit numb from it all. A bit apathetic about the whole situation still.

Saturday was the lowest point in the club’s 150-year history. Well, it was until Tuesday night when Fulham came to town. Surely, surely, anything would’ve been better than what we were subjected to against Kidderminster Harriers, right? Wrong.

The first half wasn’t that bad really. But two horrific errors from Josh Laurent and then Tom Holmes had us 2-0 down at the break. Then came the second half, and my God, it was the worst 45 minutes I’ve ever seen from this club. They threw in the towel, they gave up. That’s unforgivable.

Rather than picking out three key points to come from the game, this Fans Verdict is just a catalogue of the fans’ outpour of emotion. This is our club, and we’re watching it die in front of our eyes. So if anyone within the club happens to stumble across this article, something which is of course very unlikely, please read and take it in.

Above anything else, the fans are sad. Just upset that this is what’s happened to our club.

Whether Pauno goes or not, I don’t really care anymore - he is a minor issue in the grand scheme of things. Players don’t care, owners are deluded and no one has a clue. Shameful, the club are miles away from us fans and no one cares apart from us. So sad to be a #readingfc fan — Ross (@rossm1871) January 11, 2022

yesterday i left at 6-0. last game i left early before that was when the 4th went in against ipswich back in 2018. my point is, i rarely ever leave early, but yesterday i felt like i had no choice. to see the club i grew up loving in such a state is painful to watch #readingfc — Joe (@RFCJoe_) January 12, 2022

This is just depressing seeing where we were 9 years ago today.



Yes we were relegated that season but not once did we doubt the passion of the players or managers.



Feels like a different club all together. #readingfc https://t.co/BtN6IJqI7z — Sam Michael (@SammyBoyMichael) January 12, 2022

The club we all love, it’s dying #readingfc — Hugo (@dinghugo6) January 12, 2022

#ReadingFC is ran almost as bad as the UK right now.



A club destroyed by Samuelson and Buired by Kia and some awful recruitment from Top to Bottom.



Miss the club we was — Olly_URZ (@OllyURZ) January 11, 2022

Close to tears watching the club ive loved since i was a kid slowly decline i just want my Reading fc back #readingfc pic.twitter.com/fJlIc1dLxa — Josh (@JRfc1871) January 12, 2022

I’m actually struggling to sleep because I’m worried about my club, ffs #readingfc — Blue Army (@TwoTeam_FC) January 12, 2022

Sack Pauno. Bring in a club legend whose qualified like Murty on an interim basis. Let all the dead weight and out of contract players go except the academy players who actually care. Then reassess where we are at the end of the season with whatever division we’re in #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) January 12, 2022

The ability to not manage a game from a winning position is the worst I have ever seen. Have seen non league teams shithouse their way to seeing out a game so why are the players incapable of doing it? Club needs a change from top to bottom and it needs to happen fast #ReadingFC — Sam Gardner (@SamGardner04) January 11, 2022

“We want our reading back” means so much more than just we want a team that wins. We want a team that gives 100% effort every week , and a team that owns up to their mistakes when it’s that time. I’ve never felt so disconnected from this club. #readingfc — jacob ainscough (@ainscough_jacob) January 11, 2022

But it is the fault from the players to the manager to the coaches to the recruitment to the scouts to the senior management to the owners fault. Every single element of the club is wrong, bad and rotten. Need some leaders to change things top to bottom. #readingfc — Adam Whalley (@adamthewhalley) January 11, 2022

Gutted, absolutely gutted for our club. Desperate times. Disconnected is understatement of the century #readingfc — Cam Baker (@cambaker96) January 11, 2022

Jem Karacan on the radio - makes you realise we need more people like this back involved with our club. #readingfc — Mark Harding (@markharding1988) January 11, 2022

The worst thing of all is this isn’t even close to being the lowest point in the clubs history. The next few weeks / months will be even worse. I will be amazed if we still have a club able to start next season - regardless of what league we end up in. #ReadingFC — Mat (@MatDevon) January 12, 2022

Trying to sum up my feelings from last night, and it's not easy. The main question for me is how Dai can be convinced of 'another way' to run the club and admit that his way was wrong. Will he be willing to listen to others? I genuinely worry that he can't or won't. #readingfc — BobbinsRoyale (@BobbinsRoyale) January 12, 2022

One other thing. It’s easy to sit there and blame paunovic. Thinking removing him will solve the problem. Removing him solves a sort term problem. We seriously need to dig deeper to solve the deeper problem. I will do everything to try dig at the club for that. #readingfc — ANSWERSFORROYALS (@ANSWERSFORROYA1) January 11, 2022

Never felt such a low following Reading, the club is being run into the ground, it's a completely rudderless ship. The lack of accountability and communication from the owners and people running the club is so depressing and frustrating for the fans. Hard to take #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) January 11, 2022

Sad to see where our club is at currently, the fact we have the names of club legends on our shirts this season is a joke. Very few playing for the badge let alone any one name on the hoops #readingfc — Ben (@Bunger02) January 12, 2022

The silence from the club is making everything so much worse. Owners have no clue at the moment #readingfc pic.twitter.com/0i8y6LAih6 — lex ‍♂️ (@royalex_B) January 12, 2022

As you can tell, it’s a sad time to be a fan of this club. I, and many others I imagine, have never felt so disconnected to the club and never been as embarrassed to support it.

The Reading we all fell in love with prided itself on its community, connection with the fans, hard work, fight, spirit and playing for the badge - not the name on the back. We are so far away from that at the moment it’s ridiculous.

From top to bottom we are a shell of a club. No direction from the board and owners, no communication, no results on the pitch, no fight from the players. It’s disgusting to be honest with you.

On my drive back to the Midlands on Tuesday night I had BBC Berks on. To listen to Jem Karacan and Noel Hunt speaking about the club was bittersweet. A reminder of what we once were but also a realisation of where we are now.

Change is needed, immediately. This cannot continue.