The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 286: Yet Moore Drama

One of the most disheartening, bizarre weeks at Reading FC has seen a 7-0 defeat to Fulham, a last-ditch loss at Middlesbrough, and the armband taken away from the club captain.

Marc Mayo is joined by Olly Allen and Alan West to discuss the chaos, with a Recap of the action, your Mailbag questions, the latest Newsbites and a Big Match Preview ahead of facing Luton.

Show Order

Recap - 01:44

Mailbag - 30:44

Newsbites - 51:56

Big Match Preview - 55:02