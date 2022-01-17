 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 286: Yet Moore Drama

Marc, Olly and Westy try to make sense of a mad week in Berkshire

By Marc Mayo and Olly_Allen
One of the most disheartening, bizarre weeks at Reading FC has seen a 7-0 defeat to Fulham, a last-ditch loss at Middlesbrough, and the armband taken away from the club captain.

Marc Mayo is joined by Olly Allen and Alan West to discuss the chaos, with a Recap of the action, your Mailbag questions, the latest Newsbites and a Big Match Preview ahead of facing Luton.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Show Order

Recap - 01:44

Mailbag - 30:44

Newsbites - 51:56

Big Match Preview - 55:02

Reading FC News 24/7

