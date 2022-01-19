Reading 0-2 Luton: Player Ratings

Luke Southwood - 5

Considering we never really looked like getting anything out the game, a relatively quiet night for Southwood (perhaps it just felt a lot quieter than last Tuesday!). A couple of decent stops, not really to blame for either goal.

Tyrell Ashcroft - 5

I like this kid. He’s enthusiastic, okay in defence and makes some nice forward moves. Not really his fault that he’s being made to play in the first-team years before he’s ready. Hopefully one we can lose on a free in three/four years’ time.

Ethan Bristow - 5

Did okay. Can’t really recall anything of note he did, good or bad. Again like Ashcroft, playing regularly way before he’s ready so important to cut him some slack.

Michael Morrison - 6

Great to have Morro back. Calm and composed, for the most part, but more importantly a real leader. Spent most the match barking orders at other players. Nice to have a captain leading by example for a change (evening, Liam).

Tom Holmes - 3

Probably should have done better for both goals. The header for the own goal could have gone anywhere, but more disappointingly he let his man get across him for the second. Holmes’ distribution was often questionable too, a few too many long balls to Puscas (miss you, Andy).

Josh Laurent - 4

Like most the team, meh. Did he make a bunch of mistakes? No. Did he really do anything positive of note? Also no. Where is the Josh Laurent of last year with his surging runs forward and really taking control of the midfield?

Danny Drinkwater - 5

Perhaps slightly generous given other than a few nice passes across the midfield, he didn’t do too much, but at least I saw a bit of fight from Drinkwater. He put his foot in and snapped into challenges a couple of times. Perhaps damning on the rest of the squad I actually feel the need to praise a player for that.

Andy Rinomhota - 6

Like Morrison, it’s great to have Rinomhota back. Boy does he work hard, I just wish he could have a run of games in his natural position. He’s tenacious and gets himself about on the right, but sadly is just not really an attacking threat. Reading could really use his aggressiveness in the middle too.

Tom Dele-Bashiru - 4

I’m reliably informed he was in the starting lineup but was he actually there? May need a Sue Gray inquiry. There is a theme here... Just totally ineffective. He’s not a winger and we were utterly toothless in attack, which is unsurprising with central midfielders on the wing. Need one or more of Hoilett, Ejaria, Halilovic, Meite or Azeez back ASAP.

John Swift - 4

Swift looked ever so slightly more lively than in recent weeks. A few nice touches and had probably our best chance - a snapshot from the edge of the box. Has he really checked out and waiting for his summer move? Maybe, but you feel we’ll really need a contribution over the next three-four months from Swift to stay up.

George Puscas - 3

What can I say about Puscas that hasn’t been said a thousand times before? He makes runs into channels, he works hard, roughly one in three of his first touches is actually pretty good... he just doesn’t pose a threat up front. I really wish he could turn it around, but sadly it does feel like both the club and the player need a fresh start.

Substitutes

Lucas Joao - 4

Maybe harsh, but just felt like he was totally off the pace. I guess that’s understandable really. Pretty much all of his touches ended up at a Luton player. I’m sure given further minutes under his belt he’ll build up his form and fitness.

Jahmari Clarke - N/A

Not on long enough to be graded, and I cannot remember him doing anything at all of note. That could be more an indication of how downbeat I felt, though.

Mamadi Camara - N/A

Not on long enough to make an impact, but did he come on at right-back? I give up.

Vote below on your man of the match... Can’t see the poll? Click here.