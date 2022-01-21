 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Luton Fans Verdict: Fans React To Lifeless Performance

Harry rounds up the reaction of the Loyal Royals after yet another loss.

Well, this is starting to feel a bit like Groundhog Day, isn’t it? Another Reading game and yet another abject, limp, lifeless performance. Luton Town didn’t have to get out of first gear to comfortably put two past us and win the game. The Fulham humiliation was disastrous but this was nearly as bad.

Luton would’ve been on the bus on the way back thinking they won’t get an easier game than that all season. They didn’t break sweat, and as much as we huffed and puffed, I reckon if we were still playing now we wouldn’t have had another shot on target, let alone a goal.

The worst bit about the game was that, from the get go, there was no hope from anyone associated with Reading - well, it seemed that way anyway. You can’t blame the fans for losing faith after the recent showings, but to see the players play without any hope or desire is sad to see. It just felt like a foregone conclusion that we were going to lose that game.

Here’s how the fans reacted. Again, it doesn't make for pretty reading...

No fight

As I’ve just mentioned, this was the worst bit of the night for me. There was just nothing in that performance. Luton won every single second ball and bullied us all over the pitch. Not one player in blue and white hoops looked like they wanted to be out there.

All we ever ask for, or all we ever should ask for, as fans is that the players on the pitch put in absolutely everything every single game. Mistakes can be made and that’s just part of football, but showing no commitment or fight stings. As you can tell from the fans’ comments...

Pauno

Again, Pauno’s future was a big talking point. I have sympathy for the bloke, I really do. He’s been thrown into an absolute s***storm that he didn’t create. That doesn’t mean I don't think he looks a bit out of his depth now.

For his show of emotion at the end of his post-match interview against Boro’ (“we will go hard”) to be followed up by a performance like that just sums up the mess he’s in. Pauno is a genuinely nice guy and has been dealt an awful hand (he had 10 senior players available on Wednesday) but the fans have made a verdict on his future. Well, they did that after the Kidderminster Harriers defeat to be fair...

Conclusion

Another horrible evening supporting this club. I’m genuinely running out of ways to describe how awful we are at the moment. I can’t see a way out. We could be playing anybody on Saturday, and I mean anyone, and I wouldn’t be confident for a result - it really is that bad.

I think it’s fair to say, after the already infamous Liam Moore statement last week, that Pauno is here to stay, albeit until the summer. So he better find a way of winning games soon, or else if we think this is rock bottom, we could be in for a horrible surprise.

