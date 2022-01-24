 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 287: From One Extreme To Another

Marc and Ben sit down to review a boring defeat to Luton and a thrilling defeat to Huddersfield

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
After a dreadfully dull performance ended in defeat to Luton in midweek, Reading FC found a bit of life in their subsequent defeat to Huddersfield.

Here to review the defeats in the latest edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast are Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas, who Recap the action, answer your Mailbag questions, look through the club Newsbites, and look ahead to QPR in Big Match Preview.

Show Order

Recap - 01:58

Mailbag - 20:05

Newsbites - 38:31

Big Match Preview - 48:23

