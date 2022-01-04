The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 284: Rammed Off The Road

Reading FC began 2022 with a late collapse at home to Derby, raising familiar questions and explanations for a 2-2 draw having been two goals up.

On hand to discuss the Covid-induced break and the Rams match, Marc Mayo is joined by Alan West to Recap the Christmas period (or lack of), answer your Mailbag questions, review the club Newsbites, and look ahead to Kidderminster in Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:32

Mailbag - 19:49

Newsbites - 31:23

Big Match Preview - 38:12