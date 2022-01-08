Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Rafael: 4

Made his first appearance in a while, but it was one to forget. Let the ball slip through him for 1-1 - an avoidable error that set the hosts en route to victory. In his defence, he did pull off a top save in the first half as a long-range effort seemed to have looped over him, and that saves him from a lower mark.

Dejan Tetek: 5

Got the first hour of the game in his return from absence before being swapped out for Araruna. Looked pretty solid defensively but had nothing in the final third, which meant too many attacks on that side broke down.

Louie Holzman: 5

It's worth remembering this was his first outing at senior level. That explains a nervy, if not disastrous performance. Looked unsure playing out under pressure at times.

Tom Holmes: 5

Partnered Holzman at the heart of the defence, this time lining up as a left-sided centre half. Dealt pretty well with what he needed to in the first half, but a rash challenge meant he was booked, prompting him to be subbed at half time. Having an established centre half may have helped Reading after the break.

Ethan Bristow: 5

Baba Rahman heading to AFCON gave Bristow an opportunity to impress at left back, but he didn't take it. Not obviously worse than everything going on around him, but sloppy in his own right a few times. One of two players (alongside Laurent) to have the balls to applaud the away fans at full time, which I really respect them for.

Claudio Osorio: 4

Played as the more advanced of Reading's double pivot. He was one of a couple of younger players who were bullied physically somewhat and didn't get into the game. Also gave the ball away cheaply too often.

Danny Drinkwater: 5

Despite his advantage over Osorio in experience, I wasn't much more impressed with Drinkwater. Reading lacked tempo during the time the Chelsea loanee was on the pitch, and could have used a more authoritative positive performance from their deep-lying playmaker. Bumped to 5/10 for the ball over the top that essentially made Reading's opener.

Alen Halilovic: 5

Only managed 40 minutes before being withdrawn for Azeez due to injury. He was a lot busier than he was on Monday, with a much higher proportion of Reading's attacks going down the right, and did have some brighter moments when dropping deeper. But he didn't have the guile to open up the hosts in the final third and blasted his only chance off target.

Mamadi Camara: 4

While he was regarded as a winger a while ago, Camara seems to be a number 10 now. He played there on Monday off the bench and did so again today.

Similar to Osorio he didn't have the strength to hold his own in tighter areas. Perhaps swapping him with TDB to put him out wide would have given him a better chance of success.

Had one great chance in the first half when he did well to win the ball high up and go through one on one, but could have done better with his finish (saved).

Tom Dele-Bashiru: 4

While I don't want to scapegoat TDB, really Reading needed more from him today than we got. He's the kind of tenacious, creative midfielder who can take a game by the scruff of the neck, but we didn't see that from him - particularly when the game started to go against the Royals after the break.

His best moment was the run in behind in the build-up to Puscas' goal. Otherwise, the odd blocked shot or tame volley off target aside, he wasn't productive enough.

George Puscas: 5

A rare bright moment from an otherwise awful day: George Puscas has finally scored. While it'll undoubtedly feel hollow given what followed, in isolation it was a great moment. Hopefully it can give him some more confidence going forwards.

Subs

Femi Azeez: 4

Got most of the game at right wing after replacing Halilovic, didn't offer much.

Josh Laurent: 4

Filled in at centre back in the second half in place of Holmes, but really Reading needed him in midfield to add some more dynamism higher up the pitch.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

Made a long-awaited return from injury, shame it was during such a mess of a game. Added some bite in the middle of the park but not much else.

Felipe Araruna: N/A

Barely on the pitch after replacing Tetek before going down injured. I feel really bad for a guy who's gone through so much during an ongoing battle with long-term injury. Hopefully he's not out for too long.

Michael Stickland: 5

Given the unenviable task of filling in at right back - Reading's third in a matter of minutes when he came on. It's not his position and he had to face up to a home side in the ascendancy, so I won't be critical.

Average: 4.6/10

Who was your man of the match against Kidderminster? Vote below or through this link. Puscas basically gets this by default for scoring, so I have no idea what this shortlist should be.