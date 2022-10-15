Reading 0-2 West Brom: Player Ratings

Dean Bouzanis: 5

Came in with Lumley being ill and in truth didn’t have an awful lot to do. That being said, he cannot be beaten at the near post as he was for West Brom’s opener - note their keeper making a save from a very similar Hoilett shot - and also made a mess of a first-half cross. Bouzanis didn’t stake too much of a claim to be our number one so hopefully Lumley is back Tuesday.

Andy Yiadom: 4

When everyone is fit and we’re playing this 5-3-2 formation, I don’t think Yiadom is in our best eleven on current form. Again he didn’t play well today, was turned and beaten far too easily numerous times and offered less going forward than McIntyre on the other side of the three. A definite leader but I’m still not convinced the captaincy suits him.

Tom Holmes: 5

Did okay, no huge errors and nothing spectacular. A relatively ‘meh’ performance from Holmes, which could be said for quite a few others!

Tom McIntyre: 5

Very similar to Holmes. Got forward a few times including a great overlap which resulted in a booking for diving - I haven’t seen a replay but given the ref’s performance today don’t be surprised if it was wrong! Lost possession a few times and perhaps fortunate we didn’t concede from a subsequent break.

Junior Hoilett: 6

Another solid if unspectacular performance from Hoilett. Looked fine defensively and on another day would’ve had a goal as mentioned above. Surely one of the first names on the timesheet.

Nesta Guinness-Walker: 6

Hard to put a grade on Guinness-Walker today. I want to say 7 going forward but 5 defensively. Beaten far too easily for their opening goal, but on the flip side I think Nesta was our biggest threat going forward. Put in a few decent crosses (and a few shockers too), and maybe could’ve had a penalty late on.

Mamadou Loum: 5

A topsy-turvy performance from Loum - one minute he’s won the ball back, turned past an opponent and lay the ball off nicely, and the next he’s played a simple pass straight to a West Brom player. Didn’t look particularly creative but that’s not really his job.

Jeff Hendrick: 3

Talking of a lack of creativity, Hendrick was dreadful today. Never looked like he wanted the ball in the first half, picking up positions surrounded by defenders. Didn’t look a threat going forward, and to top it off he was easily dispossessed in his own half to allow their second goal. Perhaps it was a foul, but regardless should never have been caught out there.

Tom Ince: 5

Ince worked hard as always and constantly tried to make something happen, but it never really worked. Had a decent long shot in the second half albeit straight at their keeper. Booked early on for a naughty-looking jumping tackle, which may have been the ref’s only correct decision of the day! Okay that is my last jibe at the ref, but it’s hard to overstate just how poor he was today.

Lucas Joao: 5

I feel like Joao was just a little better today. Didn’t really have much of an end product, but seemed to work harder and put himself about a little more. Involved more within the build-up of attacks too. Hopefully a step in the right direction as a fit and firing Joao is so important to this team.

Andy Carroll: 5

Everyone’s favourite Geordie won a few good headers, a few nice touches and lay-offs, but that was about it. Lacked any sort of decent service, and we must improve our crossing or Carroll will really struggle for goals. I believe I’m in the majority thinking a Joao-Carroll strike partnership isn’t the way to go.

Subs

Yakou Meite: 5

Came on for Carroll in the second half and struggled to make much of an impact. Did force the keeper into a cracking save from a snap-shot.

Alex Rae: 2

A bit of fun, but I cannot understand how Long, Fornah or Mbengue, if not all of them, didn’t get on the pitch. To see the way the game played out and only make one sub is pretty criminal. Hopefully the Governor is back Tuesday.

Average: 4.91/10

