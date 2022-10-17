 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

West Brom Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Punished by Baggies

How the fans reacted to a disappointing performance and result at home to West Brom.

Well that wasn't very fun. All week I had a horrible nagging feeling that we were going to lose against West Brom - it would just be so Reading wouldn’t it? The Baggies hadn’t won all season away from home, just sacked their manager and we had one of the best home records. It was always going to happen.

Still, that didn’t make the game any less frustrating. We were flat from the get go, didn’t impose ourselves at all and let the visitors take control. 1-0 was what we deserved and once it went to 2-0 the game was dead and buried.

I don’t think there are any complaints from fans about the result - we deserved to lose - but there are plenty of complaints about the performance. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The referee

I for one am not always a fan of pinning the blame on the referee, but the man in the middle was really frustrating on Saturday. We should’ve had two penalties, in my opinion. For some reason Andy Carroll is allowed to get manhandled in the box and Nesta Guiness-Walker clearly gets tripped in the second half.

And then there’s the challenge on Hendrick before the second goal which, although Hendrick should do better whether it’s a foul or not, nine times out of 10 gets given as a foul.

Here’s a selection of the most family-friendly reactions to the referee’s performance...

The performance

Yes of course the referee was bad. Mostly, they always are. But we were really lacklustre too. We cannot pin the result on the ref, and it looks like the fans agree with me on that.

We were flat and didn’t deserve to get anything from the game. I mean, we did force the Baggies' keeper into some good saves in the second half and had chances of our own, but I don’t think that’s enough to say we deserved a point or a win.

It was one of those days when we could’ve played until about 8pm and not scored. One to dust off and put behind us quickly.

The fans were disappointed with the showing...

Conclusion

A bad day at the office, and one we need to dust off very quickly. We've shown a really good habit of bouncing back so far this season and need to show it again on Tuesday against Swansea City.

We’ve put ourselves in a really good position so far this season, but can’t let too many of those kind of performances start sneaking in.

