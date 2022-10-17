West Brom Fans Verdict: Lacklustre Royals Punished by Baggies

Well that wasn't very fun. All week I had a horrible nagging feeling that we were going to lose against West Brom - it would just be so Reading wouldn’t it? The Baggies hadn’t won all season away from home, just sacked their manager and we had one of the best home records. It was always going to happen.

Still, that didn’t make the game any less frustrating. We were flat from the get go, didn’t impose ourselves at all and let the visitors take control. 1-0 was what we deserved and once it went to 2-0 the game was dead and buried.

I don’t think there are any complaints from fans about the result - we deserved to lose - but there are plenty of complaints about the performance. Here’s how the fans reacted...

The referee

I for one am not always a fan of pinning the blame on the referee, but the man in the middle was really frustrating on Saturday. We should’ve had two penalties, in my opinion. For some reason Andy Carroll is allowed to get manhandled in the box and Nesta Guiness-Walker clearly gets tripped in the second half.

And then there’s the challenge on Hendrick before the second goal which, although Hendrick should do better whether it’s a foul or not, nine times out of 10 gets given as a foul.

Here’s a selection of the most family-friendly reactions to the referee’s performance...

Hands down one of the, if not worst, ref performances I have seen. Absolute disgrace and EFL review worthy #readingfc #wba #EFL — Tom (@SaturdayRoyal) October 15, 2022

This ref has a West Brom season ticket. #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) October 15, 2022

Ref is a disgrace, absolutely awful display. We have been rubbish too by the way but the officials in this league are awful #readingfc — Ross (@rossm1871) October 15, 2022

Can't remember the last time we beat west brom tbf, championship refs are actually not qualified to referee though its crazy #readingfc — Todd-ED (@TED247) October 15, 2022

Been saying this for a long time but there needs to be a review into the quality of the officials.



Every weekend we always moan about the refs because they are simply not good enough to officiate at this level. Ruins the game for everyone #readingfc — Jack (@thesimpsonRFC) October 15, 2022

The ref was absolutely shocking. Worst I've seen in a very long time #readingfc — AidenRFC (@AidenRFC_) October 15, 2022

No foul according to the ref #readingfc https://t.co/PYergU0zVB — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) October 16, 2022

The performance

Yes of course the referee was bad. Mostly, they always are. But we were really lacklustre too. We cannot pin the result on the ref, and it looks like the fans agree with me on that.

We were flat and didn’t deserve to get anything from the game. I mean, we did force the Baggies' keeper into some good saves in the second half and had chances of our own, but I don’t think that’s enough to say we deserved a point or a win.

It was one of those days when we could’ve played until about 8pm and not scored. One to dust off and put behind us quickly.

The fans were disappointed with the showing...

Awful performance from start to finish. Not a single positive to take from that. #readingfc — Ben (@BenParsons89) October 15, 2022

You’d think we’ve had a midweek game with that first half performance. Frustratingly poor. Yakou Meite is desperately needed… #readingfc — Luke (@Luke1871_) October 15, 2022

Absolutely abysmal performance today! No passion no effort!! No one looks like they want the ball #readingfc — Rebecca (@rebeccacooper01) October 15, 2022

Performance worthy of relegation.



Bad, bad performance today. #readingfc — Adam GC Jones (@ajonesrfc) October 15, 2022

A bad day at the office from #readingfc, who forced enough chances to make the closing stages interesting but didn't really deserve anything. Tactics/setup was wrong and stumped as to why they started so passively at home against a team low on confidence who couldn't buy a win. — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) October 15, 2022

Nowhere near good enough yesterday. Very flat from the first minute and allowed West Brom to press and dictate the game. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) October 16, 2022

Ignoring the diabolical referee, we've been equally as poor. 8 days off and put it in a performance like that, unacceptable. #ReadingFC — Milo (@MiloRoyal1871) October 15, 2022

Bang average today. 2 poor goals conceded and no reaction until we went 2 down. #readingfc — Rob Molloy (@Dobchecks) October 15, 2022

So poor today. Miles off it all over the pitch. This team need to be 100% “at it” to win games #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) October 15, 2022

RFC poor today, especially in the 1st half. WBA got the new manager bounce, their keeper with a couple of great saves in the 2nd half. Referee atrocious. Was Hendrick fouled for the 2nd goal? #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) October 15, 2022

That was poor today. After 8 days without a game didn't think we'd be that lacklustre. Strange to only make 1 sub especially with a game coming up Tuesday. That ref was a disgrace #readingfc pic.twitter.com/hku29PrjGJ — Ryan (@Ryan1871_) October 15, 2022

Conclusion

A bad day at the office, and one we need to dust off very quickly. We've shown a really good habit of bouncing back so far this season and need to show it again on Tuesday against Swansea City.

We’ve put ourselves in a really good position so far this season, but can’t let too many of those kind of performances start sneaking in.

URZ