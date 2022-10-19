It was a disappointing evening for the Royals which started with a lot of promise.

Reading travelled to Wales to face Swansea City and made a great start with Yakou Meite scoring before the half-hour mark. Tom Ince doubled our lead shortly after but Harry Darling scored before half time to give Swansea a chance.

The second half was terrible, with Swansea scoring through Olivier Cooper and Jay Fulton to secure the home side all three points.

Royals boss Paul Ince was back in the dugout and felt his team did their all. He spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.

Ince on the performance

“It’s disappointing, because we got the two goals on the counter-attack, as we planned, and they were running out of ideas and the crowd were getting impatient. “We knew we’d come here and they’d have a lot of possession, because that’s how they play. “But again, we make mistakes and let them back in the game before half-time. We’re giving teams goals – that’s what annoys me. We’re making stupid mistakes and giving teams goals. “I feel for the lads – because they gave everything. And I feel for the fans who’ve travelled two and a half hours to support us, and they’ve given us everything. “But it’s another game when I’m standing here thinking, ‘how have we come away with nothing?’ – and it’s frustrating because the game-plan worked, but we’ve got to improve and look at ourselves as individuals and make ourselves accountable. “You can’t come to Swansea and score two and get nothing out of the game. Luton came here a few weeks ago, scored twice, kept a clean sheet and won 2-0. We scored twice, conceded three. “I’m not disappointed with the lads because they put in everything – just the result. Normally I’m not that disappointed with the result, but tonight I am because I think we deserved more from it. “This team always gives it a go. But again we’re down to the bare bones. Andy Yiadom came off with a concussion, Tom Holmes only came in today because he’s been ill with flu. This is where we are. But to go ahead 2-0… you have to hold onto those things. “We’ve got weaknesses – that’s what can happen when you’re under an embargo and you don’t have money to spend. But as a team we gave our all and that’s all you can ask.”

Ince on whether Swansea should have gone down to 10 men