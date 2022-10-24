 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bristol City Fans Verdict: The Royals Bounce Back

How the fans reacted to a big three points at the SCL Stadium.

Before the game on Saturday afternoon, we were sitting on 22 points after 15 games - which I’m sure any Loyal Royal would’ve bitten your hand off for at the start of the season. However, there was still a sense of doom and gloom around the place due to the results and performances of the last three games.

We’ve seen some really poor performances in recent weeks, so it was vitally important that the rut was put to an end at the earliest opportunity. The performance wasn’t perfect by any means against the Robins, but it was the three points that mattered most.

It just eases that bit of pressure that was building, and it is a timely reminder that although the previous three games weren’t great, there is still a lot to be optimistic about.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the talking points...

Amadou Mbengue

One of the big concerns going into this game was our centre back predicament. Sam Hutchinson being injured and Andy Yiadom being suspended meant 20-year-old Mbengue was forced to step into the back three.

However, the youngster was really impressive. The entire defence was really good to be honest, but Mbengue deserves a special mention.

He did everything he needed to and showed maturity beyond his years. The fans were certainly impressed with his performance...

A new strike partnership?

Tom Ince started in midfield with Yakou Meite and Lucas Joao leading the line, but it was the two strikers on the bench who came on that stole the headlines.

We’ve really missed Shane Long while he was out. The amount of selfless work he does is only really evident when he’s not in the team, as shown by his work and assist for Andy Carroll’s goal.

That goal gave the fans a taster of what they could see if Long and Carroll started up top together more often, and it certainly whetted the appetite...

An important win

The most important thing on Saturday was to ensure we walked away with all three points. By hook or by crook, we had to get the win to stop the rut that we’d gotten ourselves into, and the players duly delivered.

It was a comfortable win in the end and the performance was strong, but all that mattered was the +3.

The fans were certainly relieved to see the boys over the line...

Conclusion

A really important win for our season and just keeps that points tally ticking over nicely and gets us closer to that 45-point mark. It lifts the mood around the club too, which was threatening to turn sour after a bad few results.

Onwards and upwards now, to inform Burnley.

