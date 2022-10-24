The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 313: Bristol Bounceback

There was a real sense of fear that Reading FC were ripe for a harsh reality check after squandering a two-goal lead to Swansea in midweek, but a 2-0 win over Bristol City reinserted the Royals into more positive vibes.

Marc Mayo and Alan ‘Westy’ West are back for The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 313 to review this week’s games, answer your Mailbag questions, talk injuries in Newsbites, and preview a big trip to Burnley.

Show Order

Recap - 01:50

Mailbag - 16:11

Newsbites - 18:40

Big Match Preview - 24:08