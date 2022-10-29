Burnley 2-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 6

In all honesty, I can’t remember him having a huge amount to do until he produced a wonderful save from Brownhill to keep it at 1-1. It was a save that should’ve earned us a point or helped us take home all three, but we all know how that panned out.

Haven’t watched any of the highlights back yet so not sure whether he could’ve done better with either of the goals, but on first look he couldn’t really do much.

Amadou Mbengue: 5

There’s talent in Mbengue for sure, but he’s still very, very raw - and today he showed it. There were a few lapses of concentration and rash moments that on another day could’ve gone punished, and no professional footballer should ever take a foul throw, let alone two in one game.

Andy Yiadom: 6

He’s a vitally important player for us and showed it again today. There were a few defensive errors today but none from the skipper and he bailed out his team mates, Mbengue in particular, on a few occasions - particularly in the first half.

Tom Holmes: 6

Similar to Mbengue, made a few mistakes, the biggest of which being a lack of judgement in the first half that led to a big chance for Jay Rodriguez. Improved as the game went on though and looked more and more assured. It’s good to see how much Holmes is progressing this season.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Didn’t have much chance to impact the game because he had to go off so early. To be honest, I’m surprised Nathan Tella’s shot didn't take his head off. But then again, TMc’s head is notoriously quite big.

Baba Rahman: 6

I thought he showed a few really nice touches and a bit of calmness at times when we needed it. Also was defensively solid, Burnley's main threats tended to come from down their left hand side. There’s still a lot more to come from Baba this season.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

The game seemed to pass Hendrick by a little bit in all honesty. More than did his part in the defensive structure, as did his midfield counterparts, but still expect a bit more on the ball from him. Not his worst performance by any means, the game just ghosted him a bit.

Mamadou Loum: 6

Probably his best all-round game in a Reading shirt since the 3-0 win against Blackburn Rovers. He’s been a bit hit and miss since that game but today he looked better in possession and showed a bit of bite in the centre of the park. Did get booked though which means he’ll miss the trip to Luton.

Ovie Ejaria: 6

Can tell he’s still finding his feet and a bit of match fitness, but it was really good to see him in the starting line-up again. He has a real opportunity to make his mark in this team this season. Showed some nice moments and did his defensive job well.

Tom Ince: 8

Well on his way to being player of the season. Once again he was an absolute pest today, winning 50-50s, covering every blade of grass, making it difficult for the opposition and, of course, showing moments of quality.

He finished his goal brilliantly and, let’s be frank, should’ve won us a penalty when he got hacked down in injury time.

Yakou Meite: 7

A really good performance from Yaks today, one of his most mature in a long time. He showed some really good hold-up play and moments of quality, and won more than his fair share in the air. Won a brilliant flick-on to bag an assist for Ince’s goal.

Hard to look past Yaks and Ince as our first-choice pairing up top at the moment.

Subs

Junior Hoilett: 6

He was called upon earlier than he would’ve probably expected, coming on for McIntyre and slotting in at right wing back. Showed a few handy bits of defending at the back stick and looked a decent enough threat going forward when we did manage to break.

Tyrese Fornah: 5

Didn't really have any impact on the game when he came on for Ovie midway through the second half unfortunately.

Shane Long: N/A

Didn’t have enough time to make a real difference (could’ve, should’ve, would’ve had a chance to win it from 12 yards however).

Average: 6/10

Who was your man of the match against Burnley? Vote below or through this link.