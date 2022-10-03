Huddersfield Fans Verdict: Royals Stroll To Victory

I mentioned it in my match report on Saturday evening, but it’s a nice feeling winning a game comfortably, isn't it?

From the first whistle against Huddersfield we appeared to be in control. We looked like we could bat away anything the visitors threw at us with ease, and if we needed to shift up a couple of gears we could.

There wasn’t that simmering feeling of dread every time we looked under pressure which has been a constant for as long as I can remember. There was a feel-good factor around the ground, boosted by the extra tickets given to schools, and that translated onto the pitch. It was a merry day.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the best bits...

Another win

As you can tell, I’m pretty delighted to have witnessed a comfortable win without any drama or hiccups, and the rest of the fanbase are too by the looks of things.

How many times have we lost games like that in recent seasons? Where the opposition is average at best, but we’ve still crumbled and missed an opportunity to get three points. It just shows what momentum and confidence can do.

At no point during that game did I ever think we were going to lose - which is a pretty surreal feeling to have watching Reading. The fans were delighted to see another +3 added to the tally...

Never felt for a second we were going to lose that. So comfortable. How often do we get to say that? #readingfc @BBCBerkshire — Tim Patten (@TimRobinPatten) October 1, 2022

Huddersfield were really poor but we still earned a well-deserved win today. Thought Hutchinson, Carroll and Ince were the stand out players. Guiness- Walker did well too. Joao really wasn’t on it at all today. #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) October 1, 2022

Like many in recent years, today was a very average (at best) Championship game against poor opposition. But how often in the last few years has that sentence been followed by “so it’s really infuriating to have lost it”? A comfortable win is just the ticket. #readingfc — Matt Williams (@mattwilliams100) October 1, 2022

Needed that clean sheet but it’s 3 points and a comfortable win #ReadingFC



EI EI EI O — Amelia Jade ️‍⚧️ (@AmeliaJadeMBV2) October 1, 2022

Another cracking win happy days enjoy your evening urzzzz https://t.co/J3FmWehFcr — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) October 1, 2022

Solid win. Worked hard and deserved the three points but #htafc almost wanted us to win more than we did. #readingfc — Russell (@russell1871) October 1, 2022

Nesta Guinness-Walker

Hopes were dented a little just before kick-off when Baba Rahman wasn't on the team sheet because of injury. It would’ve been easy for Paul Ince to play Junior Hoilett at LWB in his place, but he showed his faith in NGW, who duly repaid it with an impressive performance.

The left back has come under some fire in recent weeks, but was really good against Huddersfield and showed signs that he can cut it at this level after a difficult start.

He was defensively sound and looked a real threat going forward, particularly in the first half. The fans were keen to show their praise too...

Nesta Guinness-Walker is a completely different player today compared to the start of the season. He’s been superb. #readingfc — Tom Light (@tomlight93) October 1, 2022

Nesta Guinness-Walker one of the standouts for me today. Absolutely brilliant. #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) October 1, 2022

Barring one defensive error, I thought Guinness-Walker was class today, especially in the first half, so much energy #readingfc — RoyalPain (@RoyalPainUTD) October 1, 2022

guinness-walker you are naughty #readingfc — Max Kitchen (@MaxKitchen12) October 1, 2022

I was pleased to see NGW back in. He had a few bad games, had some time out and improve. Got new competition which can only motivate him more. He got another chance and took it.

Had a solid performance ahead of one of the toughest games of the season.#ReadingFC — Sky Bet League One (@bluewhitewall) October 1, 2022

He wont get much of a mention but NGW unsung hero that 1st half. Having a field day down the left . Carroll an absolute nuisance up front. Tom Ince standard Performance from him. Joao looks much better along side a strike partner. Huddersfield are really poor #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) October 1, 2022

Nesta Guinness-Walker has been phenomenal this half. Baba has some competition #readingfc — Harry Smith (@harrysmithEFL) October 1, 2022

Nesta Guinness-Walker been different gravy so far in the 1st half. #readingfc — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) October 1, 2022

Yakou Meite

It’s been a torrid 18 months or so for Yaks. Last season was pretty much wiped out through injury, which continued into the start of this campaign. As he’s worked his way back into the matchday squad it's been difficult for him to find a way into the starting eleven.

However, it was wonderful to see him back among the goals on Saturday. Although it was one of the scrappiest goals you’ll ever see and all he had to do was tap it in from a yard, you could see how much it meant to him through his celebration.

He’s a fans favourite, as you can tell by the Loyal Royals’ reaction after the game...

I'm just in love with Yakou Meite. Look what it meant to him after he scored. He loves this club and we love him. #Readingfc — Ollie (@OllieRFC_) October 1, 2022

He’s back. — Ed blythman (@Ed_Blythman) October 1, 2022

KING MEITE IS BACK ON THE SCORESHEET — Luke (@Luke1871_) October 1, 2022

The yak is back https://t.co/7MhL1sGqfZ — wallsy2000 (@Wallsy1871) October 1, 2022

Conclusion

All in all, a simply lovely afternoon spent at the SCL Stadium. The feeling is really good around the club at the moment, and long may it continue. Fans, players, staff - the entire club moving in the same direction and with the same mindset.

I don’t expect our time at the top end of the table to last all that long, but let’s enjoy it while we’re there and make the most of it.

URZ