The Royals will feel unlucky after a last-minute winner for Burnley secured three points for the home side at Turf Moor.

Tom Ince gave Reading the lead in the second half but Burnley equalised shortly after. Reading had the stronger finish and Tom Ince had a strong claim for a penalty waved away by the referee in stoppage time. Unfortunately, Burnley scored a very late winner to secure the victory.

Paul Ince said he felt ‘conned’ after the defeat after a good performance. Here is what he had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.

Ince on the overall performance and penalty decisions

“I can’t argue with the team – their performance was absolutely fantastic. I said to the lads after the game: ‘I’m proud of you.’ This is one of the best teams in the league we’ve come to. I’m gutted for the players. They were immense. “But we’ve been denied two blatant penalties. One from Brownhill, who handballs it at 1-0, and then the one at the end on Thomas in the 92nd minute. The referee is in a great position, and the linesman is looking right at it. Referees have to get it right. It’s a blatant penalty and he turns away from it, and that isn’t good enough. “It’s all hinged on a diabolical decision from the referee. In the 92nd minute, we go 2-1 up if we score the penalty. Instead they go up the other end and score. There’s no diversion of the ball. And Maatsen doesn’t get the ball. “The performance today was absolutely brilliant, and we’ll go down the motorway feeling cheated. “The lads are devastated – this is a team that people are saying are the best in the league, and they are a good side that play good football. But we were strong in every department, the tactics were right. And we’ve been let down by the officials when it really mattered. “We’ve got a lot of players that are playing every game. And Baba was getting tired at the end and let Benson inside for the first time, and Junior has to do his job at the far post. You have to minimise mistakes against these teams and on the whole we’ve done that. “I look at it and I have to be positive, because the performance was great. You have to be proud about the performance – I’m trying to be negative, but I can’t be.”

Ince on the referee’s decision