The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 314: Burned

Reading FC came away from Burnley empty handed in controversial circumstances on Saturday to leave Paul Ince and the Royals fans seething.

Marc Mayo is joined by Harry Chafer for the latest episode of The Tilehurst End Podcast with the Recap, your Mailbag questions and a Big Match preview for Luton to discuss. We also have Louisa Sanghera from Proud Royals dropping by to discuss their work in Pubchat.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:19

Mailbag - 15:08

Pubchat - 25:19

Big Match Preview - 33:47