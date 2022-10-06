Norwich City Fans Verdict: Valiant Performance Earns A Draw

Well, if there was ever a game that summed up how far this team has come in such a short space of time, then Tuesday night was it - and we didn’t even win.

If you’d have told me at the end of last season that 12 games in to this campaign we’d be sitting in third, having just gone toe-to-toe with one of the big boys of the league in Norwich City, I'd have laughed at you.

However, that’s exactly what happened. We were really impressive on Tuesday night in every single way, and arguably deserved to win the game. But, I don’t think any of us will be turning our noses up at a point.

Here’s how you reacted to the game...

The performance

I said in my match report that I was happier with the performance than I was by the result, and it looks like I'm not alone with that opinion.

If we’d have lost the game, although I would of course been gutted, when I woke up on Wednesday morning I would’ve been as proud I am with the performance as I am now. That may sound stupid to an outsider, but us fans know just how bad it’s been and just how refreshing performances like this are.

Here’s what you had to say about the performance...

What a fantastic performance tonight from #ReadingFC. Could easily have scored 3 in the first half.



Norwich with a dodgy goal to take the lead. We bounce straight back and then see the game out.



This side is unrecognisable from previous years in both attitude and effort. — Jon Gould (@JonG0uld) October 4, 2022

Giving it our all, solid performance all over, could've easily had all 3 - this team ⚪ #readingfc — Melvir (@Melvir88) October 4, 2022

What a Excellent TEAM performance.



Thing we have been missing for years. #readingfc — Mark Talks Sport (@MarkTalksSport) October 4, 2022

Fully deserved our point with an immense performance.

If we're disappointed about not winning it shows how far we've come.

Norwich are decent but won't get many harder games this season than tonight's.#readingfc — SOUTHBANK 1️⃣8️⃣7️⃣1️⃣ (@longlaneroyal) October 4, 2022

An excellent performance that from #readingfc against a quality team at this level in a decent game that was a massive step up from a lot of the usual midweek Championship dross. Could really have won it but you'll gladly take the point. A lot of character throughout this squad. — George Flood (@GeorgeFlood24) October 4, 2022

Absolute stunner of a performance tonight from every single player on that pitch. Effort, grit and determination right until the final whistle #readingfc — ‎ ‏chloe (@_chloerfc) October 4, 2022

Proper team performance tonight. Every one of them were outstanding! #readingfc — AidenRFC (@AidenRFC_) October 4, 2022

Junior Hoilett

A few players have got plaudits this season: Tom Ince, Mamadou Loum, Tyrese Fornah and Tom McIntyre to name a few. But there are few who have been as impressive as this guy, and on Tuesday night he was superb.

So far this season he’s been utilised mainly as a wing-back, on either side, and in recent weeks has made that right-wing-back position his own. On Tuesday he was a real threat all evening and gave Sam Byram a torrid time.

There was a bit of an outpouring of love for the Canadian international on Twitter after the game...

Felt we should have won the game. And Hoilett…..goodness me what a baller @TheTilehurstEnd #readingfc — Ben Thomas (@mrblthomas) October 4, 2022

However good Ince has been, Hoilett has been POTS by a country mile so far for me. Playing out of position he’s been outstanding. A constant threat yet looks s season pro in defence. #readingfc — Ed Ryding (@EdRyding) October 4, 2022

Yet again a fantastic performance by the Canadian Cafu Mr versatile #readingfc https://t.co/uKLbdlZnCY — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) October 5, 2022

Junior Hoilett. Decent again.



Rarely gets the plaudits - rarely lets us down. #readingfc — Matt Smith (@RustyRoyal) October 4, 2022

Absolutely superb result! Hoilett had his best game in a Reading shirt and and Carroll was also immense. Onto the fake hoops! #ReadingFC — Taylor ⚽️ (@TaylorStannett3) October 4, 2022

What a performance https://t.co/IQQORdJ0Hn — Naby Sarr's Left Foot (@SirthomasVIII) October 5, 2022

Paul Ince

Ince Sr has to start getting the credit he deserves. So far this season, I myself have been too scared to praise him, perhaps in fear that in a couple of games time it could all unravel and we’ll be at rock bottom again.

But my God is he doing a good job. He has this team running through brick walls for each other and, on Tuesday, showed tactical astuteness too. Yes that tactic may have been simple, but it was effective and Ince got them spot on.

He’s created a team with spirit and fire that we haven’t seen in a very, very long time - and the fans are starting to take notice if they weren’t before...

First to admit that I don’t love everything Ince says or does but it’s hard to ignore the job he has done now. Our defensive shape, discipline and work rate were excellent again tonight. For us to be 3rd after 12 games is unreal really #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordo_Grittt) October 4, 2022

I actually love Paul Ince. There’s something I didn’t think I’d ever say but here we are #ReadingFC https://t.co/HyGQMyCkeH — Erik O (@Orrgarde) October 5, 2022

Paul Ince is a football mastermind. What a bloke #readingfc — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) October 4, 2022

How can you not love this team!? Seriously impressive today, Ince is doing an outstanding job. Really enjoying the ride so far this season. #readingfc — Steven Hansell (@steveyroyal) October 4, 2022

Best I’ve seen us in years. Makes me want to star at going again. Credit to Paul Ince #readingfc — Matthew C (@MrHubba) October 4, 2022

It's brilliant to be able to watch a team with some guts, and we've shown today we can compete and mix it with the top teams. Whatever you say Ince deserves a lot of credit for what he's doing right now and it's clear the players buy into it #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) October 4, 2022

Credit to Ince and the players this is the most likeable group we’ve had since the first McDermott spell. Feels like we’ve turned a big corner #readingfc — Mark Sugar (@marksugar) October 4, 2022

Conclusion

Just a really, really impressive performance. I for one am not dreaming about play-offs or promotion one tiny bit; all I’m doing is enjoying watching this team play the way they are doing at the moment. It’s something we haven’t seen in a very long time.

The goal is still to get to that 45-point mark, and to be pretty much half way there after 12 games is pretty good going.

Onwards to the fake hoops now...

