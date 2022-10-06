 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Norwich City Fans Verdict: Valiant Performance Earns A Draw

The fans were certainly in a good mood after an impressive point against the Canaries.

By harry.chafer
/ new
PA Images via Getty Images

Well, if there was ever a game that summed up how far this team has come in such a short space of time, then Tuesday night was it - and we didn’t even win.

If you’d have told me at the end of last season that 12 games in to this campaign we’d be sitting in third, having just gone toe-to-toe with one of the big boys of the league in Norwich City, I'd have laughed at you.

However, that’s exactly what happened. We were really impressive on Tuesday night in every single way, and arguably deserved to win the game. But, I don’t think any of us will be turning our noses up at a point.

Here’s how you reacted to the game...

The performance

I said in my match report that I was happier with the performance than I was by the result, and it looks like I'm not alone with that opinion.

If we’d have lost the game, although I would of course been gutted, when I woke up on Wednesday morning I would’ve been as proud I am with the performance as I am now. That may sound stupid to an outsider, but us fans know just how bad it’s been and just how refreshing performances like this are.

Here’s what you had to say about the performance...

Junior Hoilett

A few players have got plaudits this season: Tom Ince, Mamadou Loum, Tyrese Fornah and Tom McIntyre to name a few. But there are few who have been as impressive as this guy, and on Tuesday night he was superb.

So far this season he’s been utilised mainly as a wing-back, on either side, and in recent weeks has made that right-wing-back position his own. On Tuesday he was a real threat all evening and gave Sam Byram a torrid time.

There was a bit of an outpouring of love for the Canadian international on Twitter after the game...

Paul Ince

Ince Sr has to start getting the credit he deserves. So far this season, I myself have been too scared to praise him, perhaps in fear that in a couple of games time it could all unravel and we’ll be at rock bottom again.

But my God is he doing a good job. He has this team running through brick walls for each other and, on Tuesday, showed tactical astuteness too. Yes that tactic may have been simple, but it was effective and Ince got them spot on.

He’s created a team with spirit and fire that we haven’t seen in a very, very long time - and the fans are starting to take notice if they weren’t before...

Conclusion

Just a really, really impressive performance. I for one am not dreaming about play-offs or promotion one tiny bit; all I’m doing is enjoying watching this team play the way they are doing at the moment. It’s something we haven’t seen in a very long time.

The goal is still to get to that 45-point mark, and to be pretty much half way there after 12 games is pretty good going.

Onwards to the fake hoops now...

URZ

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...