Paul Ince Disappointed With Decision Making In QPR Defeat

The Royals made their way to Loftus Road for a Friday night third vs fourth fixture under the lights. Reading took the lead after Lucas Joao was fouled in the box, with Andy Carroll slotting home the penalty. Lyndon Dykes scored two minutes later to take it to 1-1 at half time. Dykes scored the winner late on to give QPR the victory.

QPR now sit third with Reading moving down to fourth. Here is what manager Paul Ince had to say after the game, he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.

Ince on the defeat

“In the first half I felt we didn’t have the belief we could go and win the game. We were very passive, we were half a yard short, we didn’t keep control of it like we can, we didn’t press the way we normally press. “I had a few words to say to them at half-time and in the second half we came out a better team, we looked more dangerous and I thought it was going to end as a 1-1 draw. “And then it’s disappointing in the way we conceded their penalty. We’re on the wrong side of the player, we’re not marking, our structure was all over the place at that moment and we’re diving in. And he doesn’t need to make that challenge - he just needed to shepherd him away. And we end up losing the game 2-1. “When you’re under pressure in the final moments of the game, that’s when you’ve got to be cool and calm. You can’t panic. “And it’s a poor penalty to concede because the lads deserved something out of the game. And we’re disappointed to come out of the game with nothing. “We changed it from a 5-3-2 to a 4-5-1 near the end and maybe that brought more pressure onto us - so I can take responsibility for that. But I’m still disappointed with the decisions we made on the pitch. “This will hurt us, bring us back down to earth, remind us of where we are as a team.”

Ince on QPR’s penalty

“Lumley made some good saves to keep us in the game but I’m just disappointed by the penalty. I’m not sure it is one - the geezer is running at 100mph and was waiting for contact and he goes over like a sack of... so it’s disappointing the way we lost it because it looked like it was fizzing out. “But we just made silly decisions. Hoilett didn’t get on the right side of the ball and Loum dives in - whether that’s fatigue, I don’t know. In these games, you have to make the right decisions.”

Ince on the week as a whole

“The lads have been great. Four points this week - I am happy with. I’ve got to take it. The fans were unbelievable and the atmosphere was incredible. It would have been nice for them to up the road with a win. I’m frustrated more than anything. But it’s football and we go again.”

Ince on Sam Hutchinson