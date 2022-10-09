QPR Fans Verdict: Late Mistake Punishes Royals

Friday was a game between the two surprise packages of the season so far, both with vastly different styles of play and both coming into the game with momentum. It promised to be a proper Championship. That it most definitely was, but the Royals fell short.

There are no real complaints from me either. Of course I’ll be biased and say 1-1 may have been fairer, but we didn’t really do enough in the game and when you make a clumsy tackle like that in the box, you deserve to get punished.

We held our own and didn’t disgrace ourselves - but this was probably one game too far for the players. Three games in six days is tough for any squad, let only ours.

Here’s how the fans reacted to the big talking points...

Mamadou Loum

I’m not one to pinpoint poor individual performances, but Loum will want to forget this performance as quickly as possible.

He’s had a decent start to his Reading career, particularly the two games against Boro and Blackburn, but on the ball he’s still got a lot to improve on to get up to speed. And, off the ball, you always fear he can be rash.

On Friday he was poor on the ball and put in a really clumsy tackle for the late QPR penalty - one that was duly punished. Here’s what the fans had to say...

Loum’s worst game of the season summed up nicely by that bonkers decision to make contact in the box there. #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) October 7, 2022

Stupid challenge by Loum but ref was itching to give it. Loum’s attitude afterwards was disappointing. Non existent midfield. No creative spark #readingfc — HSN (@MHA_92_) October 7, 2022

Stupid tackle from Loum, QPR player wasnt going anywhere... #readingfc — Dom (@domwindle) October 7, 2022

Loum has been shocking today, no questions about it. Losing possession left right and centre. Not good enough. #readingfc — Arnie (@uofsarn) October 7, 2022

Loum that's dreadful defending . Absolutely no need to do that #readingfc — Dean Bennett (@DeanBennett1993) October 7, 2022

So poor from Loum #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) October 7, 2022

Midfield have lost us this game. Loum and Fornah have been so off it #readingfc — Jacob Potter (@pott95) October 7, 2022

Moving on

Yes it was a poor performance, and we didn’t do enough to win the game, but it was refreshing to see the fans look at the bigger picture after the game and be eager to move on.

After a loss like that, it’s important to have a bit of perspective. We weren’t anywhere near our best but still stayed in the game - it was a silly mistake that cost us in the end. Compare Friday to this fixture last season and you can see the improvement that’s been made.

As I said, the fans look keen to move on from Friday...

Oh well you win some you lose some. Fatigue looked like it kicked in a bit tonight, fournah and Loum looked average, could have been a different result tonight if it wasn't for yet another shit Ref #EFL focus on West brom where another 3pts could be a possibility! #readingfc — Arron flesch (@Arronflesch) October 7, 2022

Such a better performance in the second half, one silly mistake cost it. We move on to West Brom at home Saturday. Can’t drop out of the play offs. ⚪️ #readingfc — Joshua Lamb (@lambeyyy1871) October 7, 2022

Yeah we got beat, 3 games in 6 days for this squad, still be 5th at worst tomorrow night, we're doing alright. QPR get to win their biggest game of the season which is nice for them too. We move on to West Brom, which might be fun! #ReadingFC — Steve Poole (@TheRealStavioni) October 7, 2022

Done. Move on. Just not quite at it today final free kick showed that, just keep it away from the keeper. Silly by Loum, always felt they would get a pen. Put it right next week. #readingfc — Paul Williams (@PaulFrankfurt71) October 7, 2022

Think some #readingfc fans are forgetting what the main objective of this season was - to stay in the second tier of English football. Give your head a wobble. — Rob Nutley (@Rnutley) October 7, 2022

#readingfc we move on to the next game — Nick Crook (@nickmightyroyal) October 7, 2022

Fatigue

I don't like making excuses but three games in six days is a really tough run, particularly having Norwich and QPR in there.

The players did look very leggy for the most part, and we really, really missed Ince Jr - who was on the bench due to the Sports Scientists at the club saying he shouldn’t play (god knows how that went down with Paul Ince).

It was a frustrating performance, and the fans certainly noticed how tired and fatigued the players looked...

First half last night. Really bad. Tired legs chasing the ball for 45 minutes - and looked dead when QPR turned it up a notch with fresh legs in the last 20. QPR superb, #ReadingFC awful, and we had a manager who’s had a lot longer to work with this club than they have. — Super Kevin Bremner (@skb777) October 8, 2022

Can't criticise with the performances we've put in recently, but 3 games in a week deffo caught up with us. Very tired & lacklustre performance. Ince's absence a huge factor in the passive nature of the midfield today. No ball retention, pressing was ineffective too #readingfc — Imran Escőbar (@razor5edge) October 7, 2022

Disappointing way to lose - felt that fatigue and injuries caught up with RFC a bit tonight. Still 22pts at this stage is some going when under an embargo #readingfc — Stevie p (@stevie_p1871) October 7, 2022

Frustrating result. A game to far for us. Looked knackered at the end. Would of taken 4 points from the last 3 games. Tough fixtures. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@StevenK37506094) October 7, 2022

Back from the game. Can't complain at the result given the performance. We looked tired, a clear midweek will hopefully help for WBA.



Still... half way to safety already. That is still the aim. #Readingfc — Niall - Guilty, I support Reading. (@Reading106) October 7, 2022

Conclusion

A tough game as we all expected it to be. A disappointing performance, but we’ve played similar to that and won games this season - so you have to step back and look at the bigger picture.

A really good chance to put things right next weekend, after a well needed full week off.

