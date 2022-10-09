The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 311: One Point From Two Big’uns

Reading FC could only muster a point from two big matches this week but The Tilehurst End Podcast is back to discuss where the positives were from the performances against Norwich and QPR.

Pubchat with Training Ground Guru returns this week for an insight into the Reading academy, while Marc Mayo is joined by Marco Bader and Ross Webber for the usual Recap, Mailbag and Big Match Preview.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:34

Mailbag - 17:29

Pubchat - 29:04

Big Match Preview - 41:58