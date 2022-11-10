Congratulations to Tom Ince, who has secured a third consecutive victory in our player of the month vote as he takes home the award for October. The forward received a hefty 84% of the vote, comfortably beating fellow nominees Nesta Guinness-Walker and Junior Hoilett.

It would perhaps be fair to say that Ince’s form dropped off slightly in October - in line with the team’s overall performances - but he remained the most consistent attacking threat in the team. He added two well-taken goals to his tally against Swansea and Burnley and also provided assists against Huddersfield and Bristol City with deliveries from corners.

Already an outstanding contender for player of the season, Ince continues to be the heartbeat of this cobbled together team. Long may it continue.

The Tilehurst End Player of the Month winners 2022/23

July/August - Tom Ince (69%)

September - Tom Ince (95%)

October - Tom Ince (84%)