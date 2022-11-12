Hull City 1-2 Reading: Player Ratings

Dean Bouzanis: 6

Started in the enforced absence of the injured Joe Lumley and, for the most part, did a good job. I wouldn’t fault him for the opener, but he had made an excellent save before that to keep the score at 0-0, flinging himself to his left to keep out a header. After getting caught out when missing the ball at 1-0, presenting Hull with an open goal that they didn’t capitalise on, he looked solid for the rest of the game.

As a nice bonus, his distribution was for the most part good. He’s got a flatter and less powerful style of kicking the ball than Lumley, but the accuracy is better. Although he didn’t always find his target, you can tell he’s got quality in this regard.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Beaten in the air for the opening goal. Otherwise he was pretty solid at the back in a game that didn’t give him much opportunity to get forward. Put in a nice cross for Meite in the second half, but otherwise a quiet afternoon offensively.

Tom Holmes: 7

Recovered well from midweek when he was unwisely put in as a left-sided centre half in a back four; today’s switch to a three (with Holmes as a middle centre half) resulted in him looking markedly more confident. Marshalled the defence well and had to deal with a fair amount of pressure in the second half.

Amadou Mbengue: 7

Looked shakier in the first half, getting involved in one mix-up at the back that led to Hull’s open-goal opportunity, although to his credit he did recover well to shut the space down. Improved after the break and, like the rest of the back three, looked solid.

Junior Hoilett: 5

Not the worst game from Hoilett but I expected more going forwards. He seemed off the pace in the final third, not the reliable deliverer of the ball from the right that we’re used to. Perhaps he’s (understandably) distracted by an imminent trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

Tom Ince: 5

Sometimes added a bit of spark to Reading’s midfield, such as when he lashed a shot over the bar in the second half, but overall he didn’t add enough. Undoubtedly tired after being a constant figure in recent weeks, so hopefully he’ll have more impact after the World Cup break recharge.

Jeff Hendrick: 4

Another game that makes you wonder what Paul Ince sees in him. Hendrick added nothing from his deeper-lying role, bar a really nice pass to an offside Hoilett in the second half, and could well have been sent off for a rash challenge in the first.

Tyrese Fornah: 5

More effective than Hendrick but still not all that influential, with Reading struggling to get proper hold of the midfield. Put a long-range shot straight at the goalie in the first half and was eventually withdrawn in the second for Mamadou Loum.

Baba Rahman: 5

Similar thoughts to Hoilett on the other side - not bad, but frustratingly quiet. Had the odd moment of quality, such as a cross in the first half when played in on the left and another in the second that Carroll mis-kicked, but he wasn’t really a threat on the left wing.

Yakou Meite: 7

In true Meite fashion he popped up with a crucial goal in the first half when it looked like Reading wouldn’t otherwise find the net. Pounced at the back post with a really nice instinctive finish from Hoilett’s corner. Otherwise it was a quiet afternoon for him, more due to a lack of service than his own fault, and he was taken off in a double striker swap with around 20 to go.

Shane Long: 6

I was torn between a 5/10 and 6/10 for Long who, like Meite, didn’t have a lot to work with. But to be fair he did lead the line well, worked hard and held it up pretty effectively, so I’ve edged his score up.

Subs

Mamadou Loum: 4

Introduced for Fornah on the hour mark and was entirely anonymous for the resulting half an hour. It didn’t help that he was in an unfamiliar more advanced role, as on Tuesday, but he still added nothing.

Andy Carroll and Lucas Joao: 5

Both came on in the 71st minute but neither got that involved before the late winner - both probably needed a more energetic partner to be more effective. They did however both contribute to the winner: Joao won the free kick on the left, Carroll won the header that was turned in for an own goal.

Average: 5.5/10

Who was your man of the match at Hull? Vote below or through this link.