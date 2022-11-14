After the fantastic start to the season, the last few games have been a bit more doom and gloom. One win in nine matches before Saturday had left us in a bit of a rut and in desperate need of a big result on Humberside to lift some spirits. And, although it wasn’t our finest performance, the big result is exactly what we got.

It was a scrappy game with few clear-cut chances. However, every now and then in a season you just have to stay in a match and grit your way to a result. Saturday was one of those games.

We’ve been on the wrong end of results like that this season, so it was lovely to be on the right side this time.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a fantastic three points...

Amadou Mbengue

Mbengue joined us as a complete unknown; there would’ve been few fans who had even heard of him before he signed. However, it looks like - with the right nurturing and development - we could have a decent player on our hands.

He’s young and raw but has the athleticism and potential to be a good player at this level. And he was really good on Saturday against Hull.

The fans were impressed and are hoping to tie the youngster down to a longer deal in January...

Also give Mbengue a 10 year contract. What a player #readingfc pic.twitter.com/18lbZqKc5I — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) November 12, 2022

Mbengue is immense #readingfc — Guy Reed (@Guy_Reed) November 12, 2022

Get in! Didn't really deserve it but take it every day. Mbengue MOTM, need to tie him down ASAP. #readingfc — Jonathan Holdstock (@JH7123) November 12, 2022

We needed that ‍ Mbengue was top quality today #readingfc — Joel (@Jdh72Joel) November 12, 2022

Love the passion from Mbengue winning the free kick Need him on a longer contract ASAP #readingfc pic.twitter.com/5RQ5cGutWz — Zac (@ZacLONDON_31) November 12, 2022

All I want between now and the end of January is Amadou MBengue on a long-term contract #readingfc — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) November 12, 2022

Can we please get mbengue a new contract in January #Readingfc — tyler (@tylerrzrl4) November 13, 2022

A massive win

As I said earlier, the mood around the place had gone a bit doom and gloom recently - and for good reason. Results had been on the decline and performances too. We needed three points on Saturday.

To do it the way we did makes it even sweeter. There is nothing in football like a last-minute winner - especially in a game where you haven’t really played that well.

The fans were ecstatic, and relieved, to be going into the World Cup break on the back of a win...

What a way to go into the World Cup break! Big big win away. Well worth the trip #readingfc — Kane (@kanevoss) November 12, 2022

YEEESSSSSSS!!!!!! needed this before the world cup break, nice to go off on a high. BOOM! URRRRZZZZ #readingfc https://t.co/WJWmJFSI3F — pete straw (@pete_straw) November 12, 2022

Massive win that! URRRZZZZ ⚪️ https://t.co/OT53rPjUw9 — James Ashfield (@JamesAshfield95) November 12, 2022

A #Readingfc win and chicken fajitas for tea.....does life get any better? — Exiled Royal (@exiled_royal) November 12, 2022

What a win that is #readingfc — Trenchy (@AdamHumphries96) November 12, 2022

That win could be so crucial come the end of season, whether that catapults us back into play off hopes or keeps us from being relegated, time will tell, for now...get in!!! #uptheding #readingfc — Simon Edwards (@Madstad109) November 12, 2022

Big f**king Geordie.. We've got a big f**king Geordie. What celebrations in the 94th minute to win it. First win at Hull in years! Trip home on the @STARReading coaches will be enjoyable. #readingfc pic.twitter.com/1Fy7tttqcp — Dan Green (@dan_green_) November 12, 2022

Honestly so happy with that win today, this season will be a fight, a slog, depressing at times & expectations must be realistic in the circs after a bit of a false start (imo). A must win and we got there - World Cup ready now & a much needed #readingfc break — Nick Houlton (@Houlton11) November 12, 2022

Who doesn't love an injury time winner away from home absolutely brilliant happy Saturday night safe trip home urzzzzz https://t.co/Nuv2t4Gklb — Johnny Hunt (@Huntyroyal) November 12, 2022

Conclusion

The fact there is a World Cup in November is farcical beyond the belief and it should not be happening. However, part of me is quite grateful that we have a bit of a break now, I think we all need it.

And it is so good to be going into that break with a win. Anything other than that would’ve been a poor return and meant we’d won one in 10. A win was exactly what the ordered.

See you all in a month or so.

URZ