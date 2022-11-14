 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hull City Fans Verdict: Smash And Grab On Humberside

How the Loyal Royals reacted to a last-minute win at Hull.

By harry.chafer
After the fantastic start to the season, the last few games have been a bit more doom and gloom. One win in nine matches before Saturday had left us in a bit of a rut and in desperate need of a big result on Humberside to lift some spirits. And, although it wasn’t our finest performance, the big result is exactly what we got.

It was a scrappy game with few clear-cut chances. However, every now and then in a season you just have to stay in a match and grit your way to a result. Saturday was one of those games.

We’ve been on the wrong end of results like that this season, so it was lovely to be on the right side this time.

Here’s how the fans reacted to a fantastic three points...

Amadou Mbengue

Mbengue joined us as a complete unknown; there would’ve been few fans who had even heard of him before he signed. However, it looks like - with the right nurturing and development - we could have a decent player on our hands.

He’s young and raw but has the athleticism and potential to be a good player at this level. And he was really good on Saturday against Hull.

The fans were impressed and are hoping to tie the youngster down to a longer deal in January...

A massive win

As I said earlier, the mood around the place had gone a bit doom and gloom recently - and for good reason. Results had been on the decline and performances too. We needed three points on Saturday.

To do it the way we did makes it even sweeter. There is nothing in football like a last-minute winner - especially in a game where you haven’t really played that well.

The fans were ecstatic, and relieved, to be going into the World Cup break on the back of a win...

Conclusion

The fact there is a World Cup in November is farcical beyond the belief and it should not be happening. However, part of me is quite grateful that we have a bit of a break now, I think we all need it.

And it is so good to be going into that break with a win. Anything other than that would’ve been a poor return and meant we’d won one in 10. A win was exactly what the ordered.

See you all in a month or so.

