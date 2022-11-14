 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 316: A Well-Earned Break

Ben and Marco talk over a late, late win at Hull

By Ben from B13 and Twin Town Royal
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Reading FC headed into the World Cup break with a delightful last-gasp victory against Hull.

Ben Thomas hosts The Tilehurst End Podcast this week alongside Marco Bader to review the win, plus discuss the latest Newsbites, your Mailbag questions and preview the mid-season pause.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 01:32

Newsbites - 24:13

Mailbag - 26:00

Big Match Preview - 43:46

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...