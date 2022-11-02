Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton.

Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.

Ince on the performance

“We had some glorious chances that fell to the right people. “We know it’s a battle here – they’re a very good side under a very good manager. And they were in the play-offs last year, and haven’t changed much personnel – in fact they’ve got stronger. “And we knew that coming here on a Tuesday night on a tight pitch would be a tough ask – and especially after the disappointment of Saturday, I had to ask my lads to go again. “I’ve watched this Luton team play a couple of times, and they go long to their centre-forwards – and they’re the best at it. They get second balls and pass from there. “We came here without four centre-halves. But Tom Holmes, Andy Yiadom, and Amadou Mbengue – who doesn’t even know the Championship yet – were absolutely immense. It was a mix-and-match and inexperienced back three, especially considering the way Luton play. “At the other end, Andy Carroll is disappointed with the couple of headers he should have scored. Yakou had a chance he should score. Shane has a chance that he has to score in the last minute. Tyrese hits one that looks like it’s going to go in… we just need a bit of luck for it to go the other side. “They weren’t half chances – they were very good chances. They had one in the last few minutes and if that had gone in it would have summed us up. We have to learn: when we get chances, we need to be clinical and give ourselves a breather. But saying that – it was a great response after Burnley.”

Ince on bouncing back

“I still haven’t recovered from the Burnley game. I haven’t slept in two days. It winds me up, I look at Swansea where we were 2-0 up, QPR where we conceded a late penalty and we were robbed at Burnley so we should have another four or five points. “Tonight was important. We had four centre-halves out but Holmes put in a captain’s performance, Mbengue doesn’t even know the league and Lumley...and the wing-backs. So to put in a performance and clean sheet was nice.”

Ince on the fans