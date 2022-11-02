Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton.
Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Ince on the performance
“We had some glorious chances that fell to the right people.
“We know it’s a battle here – they’re a very good side under a very good manager. And they were in the play-offs last year, and haven’t changed much personnel – in fact they’ve got stronger.
“And we knew that coming here on a Tuesday night on a tight pitch would be a tough ask – and especially after the disappointment of Saturday, I had to ask my lads to go again.
“I’ve watched this Luton team play a couple of times, and they go long to their centre-forwards – and they’re the best at it. They get second balls and pass from there.
“We came here without four centre-halves. But Tom Holmes, Andy Yiadom, and Amadou Mbengue – who doesn’t even know the Championship yet – were absolutely immense. It was a mix-and-match and inexperienced back three, especially considering the way Luton play.
“At the other end, Andy Carroll is disappointed with the couple of headers he should have scored. Yakou had a chance he should score. Shane has a chance that he has to score in the last minute. Tyrese hits one that looks like it’s going to go in… we just need a bit of luck for it to go the other side.
“They weren’t half chances – they were very good chances. They had one in the last few minutes and if that had gone in it would have summed us up. We have to learn: when we get chances, we need to be clinical and give ourselves a breather. But saying that – it was a great response after Burnley.”
Ince on bouncing back
“I still haven’t recovered from the Burnley game. I haven’t slept in two days. It winds me up, I look at Swansea where we were 2-0 up, QPR where we conceded a late penalty and we were robbed at Burnley so we should have another four or five points.
“Tonight was important. We had four centre-halves out but Holmes put in a captain’s performance, Mbengue doesn’t even know the league and Lumley...and the wing-backs. So to put in a performance and clean sheet was nice.”
Ince on the fans
“We had a full house here to support us. That helped us – they all turned up again and gave us amazing support. I watched Luton play Sheffield United here and the Luton fans were unbelievable – but tonight all I could hear was our fans.
“That shows how much we were on the front foot. They drove us on and they’re going to need to keep doing that if we’re going to get where we need to.
“And tonight, I’m pleased with lads’ endeavour, the way they’ve battled and the way they stuck together.”
