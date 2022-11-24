The Tilehurst End Podcast: Mental Health For Movember With Tom McIntyre

With no main shows for a few weeks because of the World Cup break, we thought we would bring you a special episode of The Tilehurst End podcast focusing on men’s mental health as part of Movember.

Olly Allen and Ben Thomas sat down with Reading centre-back and boyhood fan Tom McIntyre to discuss their own experiences with mental health, share ideas and coping mechanisms (including cold showers!) and identify where the topic sits within the world of football.

The following organisations can provide help and support if you need someone to talk to:

CALM - https://www.thecalmzone.net/, 0800 58 58 58

Samaritans - https://www.thecalmzone.net/, 116 123

Mind - https://www.thecalmzone.net/, 0300 123 3393

