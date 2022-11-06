 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 315: Home Woes

Preston beat Reading at the SCLS in the Royals’ last home match before the World Cup

By Marc Mayo and Ben from B13
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Reading FC suffered a late defeat to Preston to follow up on a goalless draw at Luton, to keep the questions coming for Paul Ince and the team.

Marc Mayo and Ben Thomas review a difficult week for the Royals with the matches featured in Recap, your Mailbag questions, a Newsbites chat about Club 1871 and Big Match Preview

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:10

Mailbag - 20:38

Newsbites - 34:00

Big Match Preview - 39:55

Reading FC News 24/7

Loading comments...