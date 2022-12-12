Coventry City Fans Verdict: Royals Return With Three Points

The last few weeks have been somewhat strange, haven’t they? A World Cup halfway through this season is a shambles in its own right and another discussion entirely, but it essentially made me forget about Reading for a month.

So much so that it feels a bit weird sitting here writing this Fans Verdict. There is a major international tournament currently taking place; it should be the middle of June. And this should be about a friendly if at all.

However, it is Championship football I’m writing about. Better than that, it’s a Championship win and another vital three points towards survival. Here’s how the fans reacted...

Good to be back

The World Cup has done a decent job of filling in for the club football, particularly with England’s performances, but I have missed watching the boys play every week, despite the trials and tribulations that come with it.

It’s an odd feeling being back; we should have never have really had a break, but it’s good to be back. It looks like the fans have missed it...

Damn it was good to be back (despite it being Baltic out there! ) That was definitely a game we would have lost the last few seasons - good team effort but Mbengue was immense - need to get that contract extended! #readingfc pic.twitter.com/wjNA4zz7Ko — Steven Hansell (@steveyroyal) December 10, 2022

Brilliant day of football today #readingfc back love it, tough game today. Come on ding lets have the 3pts. To all my @ReadingFC friends enjoy tonights game also ⚪ ⚪ — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) December 10, 2022

Get me back to the SCL!!



Group of mates… sing song in @Club1871 Saturdays are officially back! #readingfc — NAT Football Shirts (@nat_shirts) December 10, 2022

Buzzing club football is back today. Get me to the SCL! #readingfc — Ryan (@Ryan1871_) December 10, 2022

Matchday! After 4 weeks without Championship football, the mighty Ding are back in action, as we take on Coventry on home turf. Be interesting to see how we play following such a lengthy break. High intensity needed today. Prediction: 2-1 win + Meite goal #readingfc pic.twitter.com/ZWAH9yyiue — Oli Bryant  (@OliB_RFC) December 10, 2022

Club football back today tho. Up the ding #readingfc — Hann (@hannlous) December 10, 2022

Amadou Mbengue

Of course, the big talking point was the match winner Amadou Mbengue - or should I say Cheeseburger.

I don’t really care all that much who scores and who doesn’t, it’s a team game and as long as we get a result then happy days. However, Mbengue has been brilliant since he came in and it was great to see him get his first goal for the club.

He’s certainly popular among the players and is becoming a fans’ favourite too. We just need to tie him down to a new contract now. The Loyal Royals loved his performance and his goal on Saturday...

Mbengue excellent, underrated performance to nullify a good Coventry side in strong form. Excellent result and Ince tactics spot on again #readingfc — Lee Wyeth (@leewyeth) December 10, 2022

Just look how much it means to him. Mbengue is exactly the type of player that gives me hope for the future of this club. Sign.Him.Up. #ReadingFC https://t.co/CXO9hm4YFI — Pedro‼️ (@PictonPedro) December 11, 2022

Definitely need to get Mbengue tied down to a long term deal. Been exceptional again today. My MOTM #ReadingFC — Tony Dempster (@DempsterTony) December 10, 2022

Mbengue new contract please #readingfc — Harry Smith (@harrysmithEFL) December 10, 2022

Give mbengue a new contract i beg #Readingfc — tyler (@tylerrzrl4) December 10, 2022

Please get Mbengue signed on. What a player #readingfc https://t.co/8VghQi3O72 — Harry Sands (@SarryHands) December 10, 2022

Mbengue the man #readingfc — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) December 10, 2022

A big win

The performance wasn't great and we rode our luck on more than a few occasions, but I’ve said it time and time again so far this season: it’s not about performances for us at this stage, it’s all about results.

We just need to get to that 45-point mark as quickly as possible, and to be on 32 after 22 games is a really solid effort.

Saturday was another key win and the fans were happy to be walking away from a baltic SCL with a +3...

Good win yesterday. Different ways to win football matches. Took our chance when it came and strong in defence. Certainly a match we would of lost in the pass. Credit to Ince and his staff. The work the side do off the ball is brilliant. #readingfc — Steven Kemp (@StevenK37506094) December 11, 2022

Don’t know what everyone’s on about, great win today lads #Readingfc — Ashley (@d14aos) December 10, 2022

Don’t really care what happens later on, another big win & clean-sheet closer to Championship survival! #readingfc https://t.co/bCxb2SSC9d — Bill Fernley ⚽️ (@lankylibero14) December 10, 2022

Well done #readingfc great win massive 3pts for us @ReadingFC to gain ground on some teams. But perhaps more important to pull away from alot of teams. Well done DING ⚪ ⚪ happy saturday too all ROYALS. — Paul Penny (@ppenny1362) December 10, 2022

That’s a great result. Not pretty but who cares? Another 3 points. 5 more wins from the last 14 and we’re safe, I reckon. #readingfc — Paolo (@Skeptichead) December 10, 2022

I do love a gritty 1-0 win. Up the Ding #ReadingFC — Scott (@American_Royals) December 10, 2022

Love an ugly win and a clean sheet! #readingfc — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) December 10, 2022

Conclusion

Yes it was an ugly win and the visitors were probably the better team. But who cares? A win and a clean sheet are never to be sniffed at, and it’s a great trait to be able to pick up wins when you’re not at your best.

Next up, a trip to the Blues.

