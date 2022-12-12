The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 318: Winter Warmer

With the Championship now back and in full focus for Reading FC fans, a win over Coventry was just the winter warmer we all needed on Saturday.

Marc Mayo is joined by Alan West for this week’s episode with a Recap of the match, your Mailbag questions, a look at the club Newsbites and Big Match Preview ahead of a TV clash with Birmingham.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 02:33

Mailbag - 13:30

Newsbites - 19:07

Big Match Preview - 21:16