The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 319: 2022 Christmas Special

Reading FC somewhat miraculously ended 2022 just two points off the Championship play-offs after an often-terrifying rollercoaster ride.

Ross Webber and Alan West join Marc Mayo for a look back on the year plus the tenth edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast’s Christmas Awards.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be enjoyed via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. A big thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap of the Year - 03:01

Christmas Awards - 28:50

Big Match Preview - 1:02:41