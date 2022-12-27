Reading 2-1 Swansea City: Player Ratings

Joe Lumley: 7

We all had our hearts in our mouths when he came rushing out for the 50:50 in the first half - but he won the ball and that’s all that matters!

He also made a crucial save in the 24th minute, something that allowed us to go on and take the lead and he was important once more at the start of the second 45 as he denied Joel Piroe. Flapped at a ball late on - but deserves a seven.

Tom McIntyre: 6

Did a decent enough job at left-wing-back and supplied an impressive ball through to Tom Ince for Andy Carroll’s headed chance. Probably our best centre-back at Birmingham and deserved to keep his place in the starting lineup. Has probably done enough to start again at Carrow Road.

Naby Sarr: 5

Didn’t look hugely comfortable this evening and probably should have done better with their goal. He wasn’t great at St Andrew’s and didn’t enjoy his best night tonight - but you’d back him to bounce back.

Tom Holmes: 6

Looked a little rusty and slightly off the pace at times. Also timed a couple of his challenges late and was lucky not to be punished for some of his errors, but pretty solid overall.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Didn’t really notice the Ghanaian that much and that’s perhaps a good thing. Did a solid enough job at right centre-back and will surely keep his starting spot against Norwich City. Switched off a little bit for the goal though - the only real negative of his night.

Junior Hoilett: 6

Didn’t have too much of an impact going forward but didn’t exactly make any catastrophic errors. Nothing else of note to say - but he will be hoping to get forward more from wing-back in future games.

Mamadou Loum: 4

It’s a shame Ince’s second strike didn’t count because he provided the perfect ball through for the former England youth international to latch on to. Did well to make the interception for the second goal - but had some poor moments as well with some questionable passing and his part in Swansea’s consolation. Tyrese Fornah probably deserves a start over him.

Jeff Hendrick: 5

Hendrick didn’t have as many poor moments as Loum this evening - but he didn’t make the best impact on the game either and that sums up his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium so far. He wasn’t bad either though and deserves a 5, if not a 6.

Tom Ince: 7

Made a decent impact even without considering his goal, latching on to a long ball from McIntyre and teeing up Carroll’s headed chance early on. His work rate was phenomenal once again and took his goal well. There may have been a deflection - but he deserved that luck for being in the right place at the right time.

Andy Carroll: 7

The ex-England international was another man who found himself in the right place at the right time for his goal and won the penalty. Did he make a real difference apart from that? Maybe not but what he did do was more than enough on the night to guide the Royals to a big win.

Yakou Meite: 6

Carroll may have scored the first goal - but it was the Ivorian’s endeavour that made it - winning a couple of set pieces and being his lively self. Also put in a magnificent cross in the 52nd minute that deserved to have someone on the end of it.

Energetic as always, he’s probably earned himself another start against Norwich despite his dreadful penalty. That moment has lowered his score to a six - but it was another fine display from the ex-PSG man.

Subs

Baba Rahman: 5

Gave us a bit of fright when he spooned the ball back into the danger zone but that went unpunished, thankfully. Didn’t do too much wrong apart from that - but probably could have done more to prevent the visitors’ goal.

Amadou Mbengue: 6

Considering his error against Birmingham and the fact he was dropped, it would have been easy for him to make another mistake tonight after coming on. But he did well enough in the end and played his part in winning his side the three points.

Shane Long: N/A

His impact was limited but considering he only came on in the 80th minute, it’s difficult to criticise him. Helped us to see out the game - so I can’t have too many complaints.

Average: 5.84/10

Who was your MOTM against Swansea City? Vote below or through this link.