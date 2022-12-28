The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 320: Up The Ding Dong Merrily On High

Reading FC tucked into some Ince pies as they roasted Swansea on an open fire for a 2-1 Christmas win.

Marc Mayo and Adam Jones are back for Episode 320 of The Tilehurst End Podcast, chewing over the action in Recap, answering your Mailbag questions and looking ahead to two tricky away days in Big Match Preview.

Show Order

Recap - 01:59

Mailbag - 16:39

Big Match Preview - 26:09