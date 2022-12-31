 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Norwich City Fans Verdict: Drawing The Year To A Close

As 2022 ended with a draw at Carrow Road, Royals fans had their say on the action.

That’s a wrap for 2022 then. A year that started so horrifically got gradually better, and it’s clear as day to see that the club is in a much better place than it was 12 months ago - both on the pitch and off it.

Friday evening proved that yet again. If we’d have gone 1-0 down to Norwich City in January this year, there's no way we would’ve drawn the game. We’d have probably lost by three or four. However, this team is made of sterner stuff.

It was a valiant fight-back and a very valuable draw. Here’s how the fans reacted to it...

Nesta Guiness-Walker

With Baba Rahman flattering to deceive so far this season, it’s a bit surprising that we haven’t seen more of Nesta Guinness-Walker. Paul Ince has even opted to start with Tom McIntyre at left-wing-back in the last couple of games.

However, as soon as Nesta was introduced against the Canaries, he made a real difference. He showed attacking intent and purpose, and essentially looked like a round peg in a round hole. He even won the penalty that got us the point.

If this cameo is anything to go by, we have to start seeing more of the wing-back. The fans were certainly impressed with his showing...

A pleasing point

I’ve said it time and time again this season: it’s very rare that a point away from home in this league is a bad result. Yes we could’ve played better (you always can) and there may be a bit of frustration at the defending, but a point at Norwich is a good point.

And like I said earlier, earlier this year we would’ve crumbled at 1-0 down. It’s a nice feeling that we ended the year fighting back from a situation when we wouldn’t have done at the start of the year.

Here’s what the fans had to say about the result...

Conclusion

To be finishing the year sat in 10th in the table seems pretty surreal. Even the most optimistic Reading fan wouldn’t have predicted that. Hell, I thought we’d be in the bottom three and on our third manager of the season.

However, this team has surpassed all our expectations and has the heart of those Reading team in years gone by that we’ve all loved. They may not have the same quality, but there is a togetherness about this group of players that is hard not to love.

Onwards and upwards in the New Year. URZ.

