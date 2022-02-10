The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 289: In The Red

Out-of-form Bristol City secured a relatively comfortable 2-1 win over desperately-out-of-form Reading FC on Wednesday night.

It leaves the Royals on a run of seven defeats in a row before Saturday’s 150th birthday game at home to Coventry, which Marc Mayo and Alan West discuss in an extra midweek edition of The Tilehurst End Podcast.

Show Order

Recap - 02:06

Big Match Preview - 18:19