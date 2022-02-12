‘Several’ Players Reportedly Want Reading To Sack Veljko Paunovic

‘Several’ Reading players want Veljko Paunovic to be sacked, according to BBC Radio Berkshire’s Tim Dellor.

The Royals lost for the eighth game in a row as Coventry won 3-2 at the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The result will only increase the calls for Pauno to be relieved of his duties, with virtually every supporter now having no faith in the former Chicago Fire boss.

Sharing the revelation on the radio before the game, Dellor claimed that members of the squad are reportedly also of that view.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard over the last couple of days whether to report this or not,” Dellor said. “I’ve decided I’m going to, but I’m going to do it in a limited way.

“I spoke to several players after the game down at Bristol City and more than one of them was keen that there’s a change in manager. They were senior players.

“I’ve written it down. ‘I like Veljko, but his time’s up. We need someone new in’ was one direct quote from a player soon after the game.”

To many, this may not come as a huge surprise given the performances over recent weeks and confirms what we already knew: Paunovic has to go if Reading are to make any progress.