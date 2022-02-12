Reading 2-3 Coventry City: Player Ratings

Karl Hein: 6

A much better showing than his shaky debut in midweek at Bristol. Produced a fine stop to deny the visitors early on and couldn’t really do anything about any of Coventry City’s three goals. I still have a feeling he’ll have to a lot more to prove he's a better option than Luke Southwood.

Andy Yiadom: 7

I’m so hopelessly lost with this club at the moment it feels weird giving someone a decent rating. Yiadom gets a 7 because of his goal. Other than that it wasn't anything too special for the Ghanaian, nor was it a anything disastrous.

Michael Morrison: 5

I don’t think Morrison made any horrendous personal mistakes, but we need the senior players like him to step up right now. A team conceding either side of half time like we have two games in a row now is a sign of naivety and lack of professionalism. Morrison has the armband at the moment, and needs to be doing more in terms of leadership.

Tom Holmes: 5

Holmes is going through a bit of a rough patch at the moment. He’s been playing a lot of football recently and, whilst not making any stand out individual errors, has been a part of a very, very leaky defence. Another three conceded today makes it hard for me to give Holmes anything more than a 5.

Baba Rahman: 6

Was really bright in the first half and looked threatening down the left hand side with Junior Hoilett. Faded a bit in the second half but his first half showing plus an average display in the second gets him a 6.

Josh Laurent: 6

Similar to Baba, Josh was really good in the first half. He played like the player he was last season, and the one we’ve been crying out to see so far this season. He drove forward from midfield with real purpose, and went close from range too. Like many of his team mates though, he dropped off in the second half.

Andy Rinomhota: 6

CTRL C + CTRL V from Laurent, to be honest. This is the midfield partnership we need to stick with going forward now, they were both impressive in the first 45. One thing I love about Rino is his desire to win the ball back when he loses it - a trait a fair few of his fellow team mates could do with picking up.

Tom Ince: 5

5 might sound harsh, I know. But, he has to score that chance at 3-2 - he simply has to. If he scores that, we nick a point. Meite’s put it on a plate for him. Other than that, he put himself about but showed a lack of quality in the final third. Came close with a fierce effort in the first half.

John Swift: 5

Looks a shadow of the player who started the season in such imperious form. He had more than his fair share of sloppy touches and just wasn’t in the game at all. We need to see more from him - if he’s on form, we’ve got a good chance of winning any game.

Junior Hoilett: 4

He actually played well in the first half. He was a nuisance down that left hand side and bagged himself an assist as well. However, his performance has to be judged on the brainless moment that saw him receive his second yellow card. Inexcusable, really.

Lucas Joao: 6

Got himself another goal, but other than that was far too quiet for my liking. Didn’t have the effect on the game that he should. He huffed and puffed pretty well to be fair to him, but it wasn’t enough to make a lasting impression on the match. We need to see Joao back at his best.

Subs

Yakou Meite: 7

God, we've missed this bloke haven’t we? He will be such an asset to us for the rest of the season. Within minutes of coming on he’d shrugged off two Coventry defenders before putting it on a plate for Tom Ince. He was a menace when he came on and it begs the question, would we be in this mess if he’d been fit all season?

Kelvin Abrefa: N/A

A pretty unorthodox sub from Pauno in an attempt to rescue something from the game. Didn't get enough time to make any serious impact.

Average: 5.6/10

Who was your MOTM? Vote below or through this link.