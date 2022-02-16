Peterborough 0-0 Reading: Player Ratings

Karl Hein: 5

Ultimately Hein kept Reading’s first clean sheet since October and made a few decent saves, so 5 is perhaps harsh. But I’m still not completely convinced by him - particularly when he’s on the ball - and a few of Reading’s nervy moments came as a result of the Arsenal loanee.

Andy Yiadom: 6

Not troubled too much defensively and got forward pretty well down the right hand side. Extra mark for at least trying to have a conversation with fans after the game.

Michael Morrison: 6

Another nervy game for Morrison, particularly in the first half when he gave the ball away so cheaply to Jonson Clarke-Harris who should have done better with his shot. Saved from a 5 by his second half clearance off the line.

Tom Holmes: 6

Played his part in getting the elusive clean sheet with a couple of important tackles and interceptions, but other than that he had a relatively quiet evening. Not always a bad thing for a defender.

Baba Rahman: 6

Reading’s man of the match in my opinion, although there wasn’t too much competition. One of his best defensive performances I’ve seen and showed plenty of intent going forward too.

Andy Rinomhota: 5

I’m really starting to think that Rinomhota isn’t himself in midfield without Josh Laurent next to him and vice versa. The academy graduate looked a little off the pace and slightly lightweight, but did make a few good runs into the box albeit with little result.

Danny Drinkwater: 4

Came in for the injured Laurent and there was absolutely no evidence he should stay in the team. Drinkwater was superb when he first signed, but now the going has got tough he just doesn’t look bothered. Wayward passes, heavy touches, little desire to get the team forward. Poor.

Yakou Meite: 5

Really great to see him back and there was one burst down the right hand side early on that showed how he vital he will be in the run-in. Unsurprisingly he’s not fully match fit yet and faded as the game went on, but did have a good chance in the second half as his left-footed effort was saved by Benda.

John Swift: 5

Swift is such a frustrating player in games like this. You desperately want him to do *something* to spark Reading into life and occasionally he shows that he might be able to. But all too often he goes into his shell. Had probably Reading’s best chance of the game as his tame headed went straight into the arms of the goalkeeper.

Tom Ince: 5

Showed plenty of energy and plenty of desire to get forward, but ultimately very little came off for him. His finishing touch or final ball in particular remain absent. I think he’s a good player to have, but he won’t drag Reading out of this mess on his own.

Lucas Joao: 5

Like Meite, Joao probably isn’t playing at 100% right now but he’s still putting in ok displays as the lone striker without ever doing enough to be the talisman Reading need. Nearly scored a beautiful goal after rolling the ball past a couple of defenders in vintage style before releasing a weak shot at the keeper.

Substitutes

Tom Dele-Bashiru: N/A

Average: 5.27/10

