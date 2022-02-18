The Tilehurst End Podcast Episode 290: Breaking Point

It’s been quite the week. In the last seven days, Reading have had an unhappy birthday, sacked their manager (but didn’t) and then put in a drab performance in a relegation six-pointer. Now frustration, anger and worry are all high among the fanbase and justifiably so. We’ve surely reached breaking point.

To discuss the chaos, answer your questions and look ahead to another inevitable defeat at Preston on Saturday, Olly Allen is joined by Adam Jones and Ben Thomas on this week’s podcast. Buckle in for a bumper show.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.

Show Order

Recap - 2:44

Mailbag - 27:22

Newsbites - 53:55

Big Match Preview - 59:12