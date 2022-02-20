The Tilehurst End Podcast: Veljko Paunovic Sacked

Saturday 4:55pm. Full-time: Preston 2-3 Reading. A first win in 13 games for the Royals.

Saturday 5:25pm. Confirmed: Veljko Paunovic will leave Reading.

In true Reading Football Club style, Paunovic’s managerial departure came in chaotic fashion on Saturday evening.

On Sunday lunchtime, Olly Allen, Ben Thomas and the Reading Chronicle’s Benjy Nurick went live on Twitter to discuss the Serbian’s exit and also the interim appointments of Paul Ince and Michael Gilkes. This is their chat in audio form.

You can also watch it on YouTube here.

Sponsored by ZCZ Films, The Tilehurst End Podcast can be taken in via PodBean, Spotify, Acast, YouTube or iTunes. Furthermore, thanks to all listeners who continue to pledge to our Patreon campaign.

Listeners can always get in touch with the podcast via our Twitter and Facebook pages as well as our email, thetilehurstend@gmail.com, with thoughts on the show, opinions on the team, and potential topics to sink our teeth into always welcome.

Download the show here.