Karl Hein - 5

It was the Arsenal loanee’s best shot-stopping display until he flapped at a deep cross for Birmingham’s goal. His kicking also remains a big concern, particularly for unsuspecting stewards ducking for cover by the touchline.

Andy Yiadom - 8

A very solid display punctuated by a fantastic burst forward to win the penalty, followed by a great block late on.

Michael Morrison - 6

Had a hefty bombardment of crosses into the box to deal with, and he marshalled a defence that somewhat limited Birmingham’s chances.

Tom Holmes - 6

Looked shaky early on but ultimately led his team for clearances (seven) and blocks (two). If Paul Ince can help his positioning and anticipation, he may start to realise his big potential at centre-back.

Tom McIntyre - 6

Something of a low six as he looked some way short of match sharpness and loose with his passing for large stretches of the game, which was very understandable in his first start since August. Still, threw himself into the action and grew as the game progressed - and was unfortunate for the own-goal.

Andy Rinomhota - 8

Like Lucas Joao, Rinomhota has come through that post-injury reintroduction period and is now showing signs of his best form. A full-on, hard-working, bustling performance from front to back. The sort that really rallies the fans and, no doubt, his teammates.

Danny Drinkwater - 6

Moved the ball around better than he has in recent weeks but still looks slow and easy to bypass when defending in front of his box.

Tom Ince - 7

If one moment is allowed to define a night’s work, the 30-year-old racing back to make a key interception on the edge of his box, followed by darting up the other end to get on the end of a counter with a shot on target, underlined Ince’s. Tracked back well and was perhaps an underused threat in attack. Missed a good chance early on, though.

John Swift - 8

That energetic, confident, even swaggering Swift from the first half of the season is back. Drove the Reading attacks forward from first minute to last, laid in a sweet pass for Joao’s goal, and placed a perfect penalty into the top corner.

Junior Hoilett - 7

Very much like Ince, Hoilett ran the entire line with the sort of professional responsibility and integrity these parts haven’t seen much of lately. Produced a couple of nice crosses and a very decent run in the first-half could have ended with more, had he not been fouled in the D.

Lucas Joao - 7

It is absolutely vital to have Joao in this form going into the business end of the season. Looked sharp, his confidence accompanied by a strong physical presence and magic close control. Hit a trademark opener when the game was not necessarily going Reading’s way - although did miss a snapshot-sitter moments later.

Substitutes

Yakou Meite - 6

Lacked any serious impact late on, with the action all in his own half.

Tom Dele-Bashiru - N/A

